“I think I’m getting used to all the environment” - Yoshinobu Yamamoto reflects on incredible scoreless outing to help secure series win

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers recorded their 20th win of the season, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0 on Wednesday at Chase Field.

One of the standout performances came from the Japanese superstar Yamamoto, who threw six scoreless innings. The 25-year-old recorded his third win of the season, allowing five hits, two walks and striking out five.

Discussing about his recent upward performance, Yoshinobu Yamamoto said (as per his interpreter):

“I think I’m being able to keep myself very calm, and that’s one of the biggest reason, I’m being able to execute my own pitch."

“There are some like a difference here in Japan, and then such as like a pitchcom pitch clocks, and then I think I am being able to get myself used to it, and then I’m feeling more comfortable.”

Yamamoto has dropped his ERA to 2.91 and hasn’t lost since his debut against the San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series on March 21. When asked about the turnaround since his tough spring training performance, Yamamoto remarked:

“It’s not really like a particular things, you know, because I’m changing. I think it’s just like, I’m getting used to all the environment since I came here. I think that’s one of the biggest reasons.”

After Yamamoto, J.P. Feyereisen and Gus Varland stepped up and kept the scoreless streak going on the mound.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sees Yoshinobu Yamamoto's confidence skyrocketing after every outing

The Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has noted Yoshinobu Yamamoto gaining more confidence after each game. Roberts said (via OC Register):

“He's continuing to build confidence. With the confidence he's finishing all his throws. The fastball has the life. It's in the zone. It's commanded. The curveball played really well tonight, as did the split.”

Yamamoto had his fair share of troubles transitioning to MLB after signing a 12-year $325 deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During his time in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball playing with the Orix Buffaloes, Yamamoto recorded a 1.72 ERA. In Spring Training, the five-time NPB All-Star posted an 8.38 ERA in just 9.2 innings.

