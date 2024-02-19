"I don't think I'm a Swifty" - Yankees superstar Aaron Judge on the fence about Taylor Swift's music amid pop icon's soaring NFL fandom

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is a fan favorite and an integral part of their plans for this year. 2024 has been an interesting year in sports already, and one of the biggest stories has been Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. While this has propelled the NFL to a huge audience, not everyone is a fan of it.

Speaking on "The Mayor's Office," Judge was asked if he would consider himself a Swifty. He replied:

"I haven't been to a concert so I don't think I could consider myself a Swifty. She's got great music, Travis is my guy, but I don't think I am a Swifty yet." (52:37)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It will be interesting to see if Judge does go to a Taylor Swift concert in the future, but up next for him is Spring Training with the New York Yankees.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees looking to make a point in 2024

The Yankees had a down year in 2023, finishing 82-80 and missing the postseason. Given Aaron Judge missed 42 games after an incredible play led to a torn ligament, which was an injury NY was unable to overcome.

The Yankees made a splash, trading for generational talent Juan Soto via the San Diego Padres. With the addition of Soto and a healthy Judge, the feeling is that New York could win a lot of games in 2024 and they will look to put last season behind them quickly.

After an offseason dominated by the LA Dodgers' spending, all eyes are on Spring Training and the 2024 MLB season. While the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are the favorites for the World Series, a lot can go wrong in a season and the Yankees will enjoy not having quite as intense a media spotlight as usual, with it focused on LA.

Many have Aaron Judge chasing his own home run record, which was his 62 homers in 2022. That would certainly bode well for the Yankees, who will be looking to get the most out of their superstars and make some noise of their own.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.