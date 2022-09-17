"I think it would mean a lot more to win the World Series than to be the all-time leading shortstop in home runs” - Mets star Francisco Lindor prioritizes winning ultimate prize over setting franchise records 

Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor made history on Roberto Clemente Day. However, he hasn’t lost sight of the bigger picture.

The New York Mets star launched a two-run homer towards right field in the bottom of the third to put the Mets up 4-1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In doing so, Lindor notched his 24th homer of the season and became the Mets’ record holder for single-season home runs by a shortstop. The record was previously held by Asdrubal Cabrera, who went deep 23 times in 2018.

SNY @SNYtv Francisco Lindor is now the Mets' record holder for single-season home runs by a shortstop.



"I think it would mean a lot more to win the World Series than to be the all-time leading shortstop in home runs."

"Francisco Lindor is now the Mets' record holder for single-season home runs by a shortstop. 'I think it would mean a lot more to win the World Series than to be the all-time leading shortstop in home runs.'" - SNY

Lindor was asked by reporters after the game to share his thoughts on breaking the franchise record, but he was quick to draw focus away from individual accolades.

He made it very clear that winning the World Series meant more to him than any individual accolade.

“A lot of great shortstops have played here. I have talked to them. I appreciate them for setting a high bar. It’s a blessing, it’s an honor to be in elite company, but I play the game to win and I want to win," the four-time All-Star said. "We’re doing that right now. I think it’ll mean a lot more to win the World Series than to be the all-time leading shortstop in home runs. It’s cool, but I want to win the World Series. That’s what I want to be remembered for.” - Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor couldn't have paid tribute to 'trailblazer' Roberto Clemente in a better way

Lindor already holds the Mets' single-season RBI record, which he extended to 94. He is now set to become the first Mets shortstop in history to reach triple-digit RBIs over the course of a single season.

Doing it all on Roberto Clemente Day, Lindor couldn’t have paid homage to one of his childhood idols in a better way.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Francisco Lindor with a home run on Roberto Clemente Day. That's going to mean a lot to him. "It's a special day," Lindor said pregame.



Mets 4, Pirates 1, bottom three. Francisco Lindor with a home run on Roberto Clemente Day. That's going to mean a lot to him. "It's a special day," Lindor said pregame.Mets 4, Pirates 1, bottom three. https://t.co/Lbhx5nskgd

Clemente, also hailing from Puerto Rico, was a trailblazer who paved the way for many Latino talents to forge a career in MLB. Reflecting on the significance of the day, Lindor said:

“It’s great, a day like today that we are remembering him and honoring him, that I was able to do one of the many things he did."

The Mets went on to win their series opener against the Pirates, 7-1.

