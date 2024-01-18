"I think we're past the time frame" - MLB analyst thinks Josh Hader won't bag $100,000,000 contract in free agency

Josh Hader, one of the best relief pitchers in MLB today, is yet to ink a deal with any team in free agency. Despite a strong season with the San Diego Padres, teams seem hesitant to break the bank for Hader.

Owing to his impressive showing in 2023, many deep-pocketed teams have shown interest in the reliever. It has been speculated that Hader is aiming for a deal north of $100 million, which would make him the highest-paid reliever in the league’s history.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent appearance on MLB Radio Network, MLB analyst and former Mets GM Jim Duquette said that despite Hader’s impressive resume and skill set, he will probably not land a deal amounting to $100 million.

“I think we’re past the time frame that Josh Hader is getting close to Edwin Diaz money, even though he has pitched well enough to ask for that. I don’t think he’s touching $100 million and I don’t even know at this point,” Duquette said.

"If you’re looking at him getting the Chapman number. But you know, it’s still going to be expensive. It’s still going to be a multi-year contract. I think that’s the thing, will the Cubs be willing to go to that level for one of the best relievers? They should.”

Currently, New York Mets’ Edwin Diaz has the largest MLB contract among relief pitchers. Despite Hader’s impressive record, no team has offered him a deal in that ballpark.

Josh Hader’s MLB career

Josh Hader went 2-3 for the Padres in 2023, posting a 1.28 ERA with 33 saves across 56 innings. The left-handed reliever showed a major improvement as opposed to his 2022 season. He had ended the previous campaign with a 5.22 ERA, marking the first time finishing a season with an ERA over 4.

However, Hader’s notable performance doesn’t seem enough for him to bag a contract over $100 million yet. He won’t be shy of offers, as plenty of teams are still monitoring him.

If Hader pens a deal amounting to over $102 million, he will surpass the benchmark set by Diaz’s $102 million contract.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.