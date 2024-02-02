"I think he's doing a pretty good job with that already" - Justin Turner drops honest take on Shohei Ohtani's bid to win over Dodgers fans

Former LA Dodgers star Justin Turner has recently commented on how Shohei Ohtani can win the trust of the team's fanbase as the new season approaches. Ohtani's move to the side has been one of the top stories of this offseason and will be a focal point of the media all season.

In a recent interview, the 2020 World Series winner suggested how the Japanese two-way phenom could mark his success with his new side:

"I think he's doing a pretty good job with that already."

When asked about a way how Ohtani could win over the fan base quickly, Turner pointed out that the quickest way to hit home runs:

"Hit homers."

Ohtani has surely been one of the Dodgers' star acquisitions this offseason and fans hope he creates a legacy during his time at the Elysian Park. The reigning AL MVP joined the Dodgers on a 10-year deal worth $700 million after spending six long seasons with the LA Angels, the largest deal in sports history.

Justin Turner joins the Blue Jays on a one-year deal worth $13 million

Former Dodgers DH Justin Turner joined the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason. He previously played for the Boston Red Sox but decided to opt out of his contract and become a free agent after just one season in November 2023.

According to reports, the veteran DH's contract with the Blue Jays is just for a single year and is worth $13 million. He can also make an additional $1.5 million in bonuses. He had a pretty good season with the Red Sox last year, where he batted .276 with 23 home runs and had a career-high 96 RBIs.

His previous year's performances will surely fill the Blue Jays' camp with optimism, as they look to bolster their squad following a disappointing finish last season.

Toronto has been linked with a lot of top free agents and trade targets this offseason. However, it seems they have chosen to focus more on experience and have added quite a few veteran stars on short-term deals. They have brought back outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and have also added former Yankees utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

