"I think it was more routine this time" - Zack Wheeler reflects on his dominant performance as Phillies soar to the best record 

Led by Zack Wheeler from the mound, the Philadelphia Phillies dealt another defeat to the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Citizens Bank Park. With a 6-1 win, the Phillies (25-11) now boast the best record in all of baseball. The next best record is by the Los Angeles Dodgers (24-13).

Wheeler registered his fourth win of the season after pitching seven scoreless innings. He only allowed four hits and one walk while striking out 11 hitters. The only run scored by the Giants came in the eighth and was scored off an error. The Phillies pitching staff will be happy with the technical shut-out performance:

"I think it was more just routine this time, having more days rest, not being as sharp, I think that's part of it," Wheeler said. "Some points in the season you probably need it, but it's just another day of trying to keep that rhythm that I've had going, just another day to try to keep it in sync.

"I think it's more of when you have the days when you're here at the field and you're throwing and all that type of stuff," he added. "When you take a complete day off, I feel like it doesn't affect you as much."

Zack Wheeler puts his case forward with stellar start to season

Ahead of this season, Zack Wheeler expressed his desire to win the Cy Young and it seems he may get there if he continues pitching like this. Wheeler is 4-3 (tied for 16th in majors), with a 1.64 ERA (ninth best), 63 strikeouts (tied fourth) and a 0.89 WHIP (ninth).

This season, Wheeler has recorded double-digit strikeouts three times out of the eight games started. Moreover, even on his worst start where he allowed four earned runs, he struck 10.

According to Odds from Fanduel Sportsbook, Wheeler (+230) is favored to win the NL Cy Young in 2024. He is trailed by the Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow (+470) and San Diego Padres' Dylan Cease (+1000).

However, it is still just over a month in to make such predictions. Not only will Wheeler have to continue to put up stellar numbers, but also he has to stay healthy to remain in contention.

