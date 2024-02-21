"I think that's a safe bet" - Dave Roberts discusses starting Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow for Seoul series

Ahead of the first two regular-season games for the LA Dodgers in the Seoul Series, manager Dave Roberts was asked about Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto potentially starting.

Dave Roberts said that it would be a safe bet to give starts to the new signings over the offseason so that they can be better prepared when the regular season gets going.

"I think that's a safe bet. Obviously things can change its two regular season games, but it's just two games. So, it's fair to say that, that's our hope, but I don't think I will be beholding to that if it doesn't make sense.

"This is a unique ramp-up for everyone, and so like I said it's two games that matter, but it's just two games so, the entirety of the season making sure that these guys are ready to take down the starts, that's most important." - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on starting Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the Seoul Series

The Dodgers traded Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca in exchange for Glasnow and Manuel Margot from the Tampa Bay Rays, shortly after Shohei Ohtani was signed to a record-breaking contract. As part of the transaction, Tyler Glasnow signed an agreement with the LA Dodgers until the 2024 season.

The Seoul Series and Opening Day in South Korea are receiving a lot of attention, even though the Dodgers' spring training programme doesn't start until Thursday.

According to manager Dave Roberts, Glasnow has entered the race to start one of the two games against the San Diego Padres, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto originally thought to be the likely starter.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow sweating it out in spring training

During the LA Dodgers spring training drills at Camelback Ranch, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have faced batters, with the latter receiving a lot of praise from teammates.

Meanwhile, for Glasnow, the Dodgers are hoping that his right elbow problems won't recur and that he will play to his full potential in 2024.

When either right-hander plays in the Cactus League for the Dodgers is unknown. Although Glasnow isn't a likely contender to take on the Padres at Peoria Sports Complex and Yamamoto has been ruled out of starting Thursday's clash, the two may start later in the MLB preseason.

