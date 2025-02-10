“I think we’ll see Dylan Cease and Michael King traded in the spring” – MLB analyst predicts Padres’ roster shakeup amid offseason changes

It has been a chaotic offseason for the San Diego Padres so far. Between a lawsuit involving the ownership of the club to a lack of free agent spending and desire to unload expensive contracts, it has been a rough offseason for the Friars.

Although the team, as currently constructed, could still be viewed as a contender in the National League thanks to the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, however things could get worse before they get better. The San Diego Padres have reportedly been looking to lower their payroll which could come as the expensive of some notable stars with players such as Dylan Cease and Luis Arraez being linked in trade rumors all offseason.

On the latest episode of MLB Hot Stove, MLB analysts Harold Reynolds, Robert Flores, and Keith Costas spoke about the current state of San Diego. The trio showed concern about the team's offseason, especially in terms of the players that departed in free agency, including Jurickson Profar and Tanner Scott.

"Like I said though guys, lots of losses here for the Padres this offseason. You take a look at the subtractions, really sort of weighs more on this side than the additions side," Keith Costas said of the team's offseason departures.

"Those subtractions are significant and one that probably doesn't get talked about is Kyle Higashioka... I just hope that the Padres can keep the momentum going. I hope that they can find a way to to hang with the Dodgers a little bit to push them but that's a tough division," Robert Flores added.

While there is still proven All-Star talent remaining on San Diego's roster, analyst Harold Reynolds believes that the team will look to continue trading off significant pieces. The former Seattle Mariners infielder pointed to two of the Friars' top pitchers, Dylan Cease and Michael King, as likely trade candidates sooner rather than later.

"I think we'll see Cease and King traded in the spring. I just think they're on a different tear down and it's sad to see because they were really right there, knocking on the door with the Dodgers, they had that amazing run... to see where they're heading now, it's disheartening," Harold Reynolds said of the club.

Trading either Michael King or Dylan Cease could land the San Diego Padres a number of prospects to help their rebuild

San Diego has been linked in trade rumors all offseason with Michael King and Dylan Cease drawing interest across the league. Cease is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and if the Friars are not looking to extend him, they would be wise to trade him before risking losing him for nothing.

King on the otherhand has a mutual option for the 2026 season, so he would not necessarily be considered a rental pitcher for players. The New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles are two teams that have been linked as potential trade partners given their number of expendable prospects. If Harold Reynolds is correct, things could get interesting for San Diego as Opening Day rapidly approaches.

