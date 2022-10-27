Hannah Jeter, the wife of Derek Jeter, became an overnight sensation after her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover back in 2015.

In an interview with Today back in 2015, Hannah Davis (maiden name) spoke about the famous cover by Sports Illustrated, calling it "the year of the torso". She said:

"Well, I think you're making it look a lot naughtier than it really is, to be honest. I think SI always tried to do something a little different every year and I think this year it's the year of the torso...The editor of Sports Illustrated came in with this cover and, yes, as you can see I was crying. I was so blindsided by the whole thing."

In her modeling career, Jeter has also appeared on the cover of Italian magazine D, Mexico's Elle, France's FHM, among others. Domestically, she has also been spotted with Victoria's Secret, Tommy Hilfiger and Levi's.

Hannah met Derek Jeter back as a young model in 2012 during the MLB offseason. They instantly hit it off dating for nearly four years before tying the knot in 2016 in Napa Valley. The couple also share three daughters together: Bella, Story and River.

Hannah Jeter spoke in high regard about Derek Jeter before tying the knot with the Yankees star in 2016

In an early 2016 interview with Health Magazine, Hannah Davis spoke about her husband's role in her life before they got married the same year. Derek and Hannah opted for a small and intimate wedding and spent a lot of money on their wedding attire. She said:

"I think finding someone you truly don’t have to change for — not even a single part of you — makes you rise to the occasion."

Hannah Jeter with their children in 2021

Derek Jeter credited his wife for supporting him towards the latter end of his career, after spending two decades in the MLB. While cementing himself as one of the greats of the game, he went on to win five World Series titles. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021, with the New York Yankees also retiring his famous #2 jersey.

Poll : 0 votes