"This is an organization where I owe everything to" - Throwback to 2018 when erstwhile Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter expressed undying loyalty to his beloved New York Yankees

It is absolutely no secret that "Derek Jeter was, Jeter is, and Jeter will always be" a fan of the New York Yankees!

A Yankee legend in his own right, Jeter’s love for the Bronx Bombers transcended the game. His adulation for the city of New York, and vice versa, will go down in history as one of the sweetest relationships.

"30 years ago today, a call from the @yankees changed my life. My world has never been dull since then! @mlbvault" - Derek Jeter, Instagram

Derek Jeter, who retired in 2014, became a 4% owner of another MLB team, the Miami Marlins. While loyalties might change over time, love stands strong forever, and Jeter re-confirmed that love before he embarked on his first season as a Miami Marlins owner back in 2018. He and the franchise parted ways in early 2022.

"One of baseball’s all-time greats finds himself in a new city with a new position. Derek Jeter, "the captain," has gone from leading a team, to running one. @jeffglor sat down with the former @Yankees star turned @Marlins owner http://cbsn.ws/2CjJsdo" - CBS Evening News, Twitter

In an interview with Jeff Glor, anchor of "CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor" before his Opening Day, Jeter had this to say:

“I mean, this is an organization where I owe everything to. And, you know, I have a great relationship with the Steinbrenner family. I will continue to do so. You know, Hal has been very helpful and said he's there if there's any advice that I may need.”

It is reasonable to think that Jeter feels this way considering all that he has given to the Yankees and vice versa. His contributions cannot be enumarated, and his love cannot be forgotten!

Derek Jeter’s Jersey roots

Derek and grandparents Dot and Bill Connors were born in New Jersey.

"I was born in New Jersey," said Jeter, who moved to Michigan when he was four years old. "My mom has 13 brothers and sisters, so I have lots and lots of cousins still living here."

When he was young, he and his younger sister would spend their summers in Jersey with their grandparents. They were huge Yankee fans, a love surely passed on to Jeter in the heyday.

"So awesome looking back at a young Derek Jeter (via @classicMLBvids)" - Baseball Bros, Twitter

Jeter and his family lived close to Detroit, and he could have easily been a Tigers fan. But Jersey was where Jeter remembers playing ball in his younger days. These are memories that cannot ever be erased.

"I spent a lot of time there," Jeter recalled. "My happiest memories are of times outside with my cousins in West Milford playing wiffle ball in the yard."

It is safe to say that Jeter will forever have a love for the Tri-State-Area!

