"I was thinking about the Angels during the whole free agency" - Shohei Ohtani reveals former team's impact on his mindset prior to Dodgers deal

Shohei Ohtani, the two-way superstar who just signed a record-setting $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, recently spoke out about his feelings towards his former team in an interview with Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Through his interpreter, Ohtani mentioned his frequent thoughts about the Angels before signing with his current team. However, according to the Japanese phenom, it all became old news as soon as he signed with the Dodgers.

"More than after I signed. I was thinking about the Angels during the whole free-agency before I signed because they were in my mind. Once I signed it was a done deal. So I felt we had to turn the page and focus on the season with the Dodgers."

Ohtani’s move to the Los Angeles Dodgers took a big step forward on Tuesday night, when he played his first game against his old team. Surprisingly, the Angels beat the Dodgers 4-0 during the spring training matchup, a game that saw Shohei start as the designated hitter, the first of two back-to-back Cactus League games where he will see time as DH.

Shohei Ohtani has been on fire in spring training, demonstrating why he is regarded as one of the top players in the MLB. Ohtani came into Tuesday’s game hitting .714/.778/1.429, with a home run and five RBIs in nine plate appearances, he had reached base in seven straight appearances, demonstrating why he signed such a valuable contract. However, Ohtani went hitless against the Los Angeles Angels, striking out twice and flying out once.

Despite Ohtani’s reticence with reporters since announcing his marriage last week, his bat has been doing the talking this spring training. The Dodgers have announced their intention to use Ohtani as the designated hitter on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, which would make back-to-back appearances for the superstar. The promising news signifies a big step forward in his recovery from elbow surgery in September, which will keep him from pitching this season. With his eyes set on Opening Day, Shohei Ohtani will continue to exercise his influence at the spring training plate.

