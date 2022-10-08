Create

"I thought they were the best fans in baseball", "This is embarrassing from these people" - MLB fans roast St. Louis Cardinals fans leaving a playoff game early after team blows a ninth inning lead

Wild Card Series - Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals - Game One
St. Louis Cardinals fans are generally considered one of the best fan bases in the MLB, but that reputation took a hit today. After blowing a ninth-innings lead in game one of the postseason, fans headed for the exit. They were down four runs, but still had the bottom of the ninth inning to attempt a comeback. The comeback did end up coming short against the Philadelphia Phillies.

It was a brutal loss for the Cardinals and their fans, and cast dispersions over any potential playoff run. However, it is still shocking to see a fanbase so loyal to their team leave the game early. Let alone a playoff game featuring Albert Pujols and Yadi Molina.

Talkin' Baseball posted a clip of hordes of fans making their way to the exits on Twitter.

they're leaving 😬 https://t.co/I9i7GhskXe

St. Louis is known nationwide for being a baseball city, and are the self-proclaimed best fans in baseball. The title was thrown back in their faces after this embaressing moment.

@TalkinBaseball_ I thought they were the best fans in baseball™️
Best fans in baseball as long as they're winning lmfao twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…
Cardinals fans leaving early should have to serve a suspension for the rest of the postseason. Can’t have that. Anything can happen in October. Be better.

Other fan bases have dealt with similar issues, where swaths of fans exit the game early. The fact that it is happening to a historic team like the St. Louis Cardinals is surprising. This moment allowed fans of other teams to imagine the reaction if their fans in the stands left early; particularly Los Angeles Dodgers fans.

But Dodger fans… twitter.com/talkinbaseball…
If Rays fans did this the entire fucking league would be roasting us. twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

Some feel that the St. Louis Cardinals fans who left early were justified in doing so, given the late-game collapse.

@Jared_Carrabis u werent there to see it. the team is done. pitiful

Playoff baseball is such a special and unique experience that it is hard for many to comprehend leaving early. Especially with a four-run deficit to overcome. Sure, it's not easy, but leaving early means you might miss one of the most legendary moments in franchise history. Many fans feel that isn't worth the risk.

@Jared_Carrabis That’s embarrassing. Also those tickets are expensive, I don’t care if it’s 15-0 I’m staying the whole game😂
Imagine leaving one of the last chances you get to see Yadi and Pujols play baseball. This is embarrassing from these people. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…
What a great day one of the post season! twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

The 2022 MLB playoffs have only just begun, and we have already seen incredible moments.

St. Louis Cardinals and their fans will have a chance at redemption

On the plus side, this was the first game of the Wild Card series. Unfortunately, for the St. Louis Cardinals, they now have to win two straight to win the series. It's not an impossible task, but certainly not an easy one against the Philadelphia Phillies. The fan base will have to come back tomorrow with renewed energy and vigor to help their team.

If fans in St. Louis want to see their stars end on a high-note, they will have to provide a true homefield advantage.

