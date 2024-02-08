“I thought Decoy was a gang sign for a sec” - Immaculate ice sculpture of Shohei Ohtani and his dog sparks friendly banter among fans

Shohei Ohtani has quickly become one of the most famous players in the MLB. The two-way Japanese superstar shocked the sporting world this offseason by signing the richest contract in North American sports history. The two-time American League MVP joined the Los Angeles Dodgers on a massive ten-year, $700,000,000 contract, changing MLB history forever.

Following the big-money deal that brought Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the passionate and creative fanbase has honored the two-way star in a number of ways. Immediately following the news that he was joining the Dodgers, murals of Ohtani emerged all over Los Angeles, catching the eye of social media.

Now, the latest way that fans across the world have honored Ohtani has sparked some playful banter among fans. A photo of Ohtani and his dog Decoy made out of snow has been circulating social media thanks to user minakonbububu on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The photo of Shohei Ohtani and his beloved dog Decoy made of snow has sparked a number of various reactions. Some fans have playfully changed the name to Snohei, as opposed to Shohei, while others have dubbed it Snohtani.

Other fans have mocked the design, with one user saying that he thought Ohtani's dog Decoy was actually Shohei throwing up gang signs. That being said, a large number of fans have simply praised the snow sculpture for its impressive construction.

"I thought decoy was a gang sign for a sec"

Shohei Ohtani will have the pressure to bring a championship to Los Angeles

Although fans have been having fun honoring Ohtani this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers will need to perform this season. Ohtani, who underwent elbow surgery this offseason, is not expected to pitch at all in 2024, so fans will need to wait before experiencing his true unicorn presence.

If the former Los Angeles Angels star struggles out of the gate, fans' excitement might shift to nervousness and frustration. It seems unlikely that a roster that features Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts will struggle. However, after handing Ohtani a $700 million deal, the pressure to succeed is on.

Only time will tell how Ohtani and the Dodgers will perform this season, but for now, fans will continue to enjoy the murals and snow sculptures honoring the two-time MVP.

