"I thought I was going to be a Met, which would have been terrible" - Atlanta Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom takes dig at New York Mets, feels relieved to not have been drafted by them

Vaughn Grissom has been a real contributor to this Atlanta Braves' lineup since he was called up on August 10th. In his 55 at-bats, he has 21 hits and 3 home runs. You can add him to the list of rookies who have exceeded their expectations for the Braves.

Fellow rookie Spencer Strider has been dominant on the hill for Atlanta this year. He has posted a 7-4 record with a 2.95 ERA. Along with Strider, outfielder Michael Harris is putting together quite the season, helping the Braves offense with 13 home runs and 15 stolen bases.

1) Adley Rutschman — 3.6

2) Julio Rodriguez — 3.5

3) Spencer Strider — 3.3

While Grissom is the newest Brave to be called up, he is starting to become a fan favorite in Atlanta. In an article from MLB, Vaughn Grissom explained that he was nervous that he would be drafted by his division rivals.

"I thought I was going to be a Met, that would have been terrible" - Vaughn Grissom

Throwing some shade at the New York Mets, Grissom explained that he is thankful to have been drafted by the Braves.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Grissom in the 11th round in 2019. This was the same year that they drafted Harris as well. Another draft pick from that class that has proved to be helpful for the Braves was Shea Laneliers. Langeliers was who Atlanta dealt to the Oakland Athletics to acquire first baseman Matt Olson.

Being the 3rd youngest player in MLB, Grissom has been playing like a veteran. Batting .382 during his short career thus far; major league pitching doesn't seem to be too much for him.

As the Atlanta Braves young core leads the way, they have their eyes set on a World Series contention for years to come

The Atlanta Braves are battling for the lead in the NL East against the New York Mets. Sitting one game behind New York going into Thursday, Atlanta will be looking towards October.

With the outstanding seasons Grissom, Harris, and Strider are having, Atlanta has a team that can contend for the World Series. Not just this year, but multiple years to come.

Aside from their rookies, Atlanta has seen a career-high offensive season with catcher William Contreras. In his second full season in the league, Conteras has 17 home runs slugging .521 for the season.

Players like this make the game easier for All-Star players like Ronald Acuna Jr. As Acuna doesn't have to worry about doing everything himself, he can go out there and just play his game.

