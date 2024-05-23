"I thought that was kinda funny" - Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll laughs over video of himself making leaping catch with mouthful of seeds

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is coming off a spectacular rookie season last year. He, alongside Baltimore Orioles slugger, Gunnar Henderson, won the Rookie of the Year Awards in their respective league.

Carroll turned heads at the plate, on the basepaths with his impressive speed, and his glove. The game never seemed too big for him last year, and he stayed true to himself all season long.

The outfield may be getting too easy for the young slugger, who made quite the play that got baseball fans' attention on Wednesday. He made a play at the wall and nonchalantly tossed some seeds into his mouth afterward.

"I thought that was kinda funny" - said Carroll.

Carroll stated that his mom sent him the video of him snacking in the outfield right after the game, and he got a good chuckle out of it. While seeds are a big part of the game, rarely do you see a player eating mid-play.

That play kept the D-Backs in control of the game. They shut out the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 6-0. The club still has some work to do, but they gained a game on their division rivals.

Has Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Corbin Carroll hit the sophomore slump?

Arizona Diamondbacks - Corbin Carroll (Image via USA Today)

This season, Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Corbin Carroll is struggling at the plate. through 48 games, he is hitting .191/.275/.282 which is a long way from the stats he had last year.

However, he is starting to get the ball rolling at the plate. In his last five games, he has a hit in each. What is even better is that he has hit a double and two triples during that time.

Many were wondering how long the D-Backs would roll Carroll out there while he is struggling, but it seems he has put that past him. This is the type of slugger they need in their lineup if they want to be a postseason hopeful.

Arizona currently holds a 24-26 record, placing them fourth in the National League West. They are three games behind the San Diego Padres and a game behind the San Francisco Giants. But the Dodgers hold firm control of the division at 33-19.

While that is quite the gap, there is still time for Arizona to get back into the swing of things, especially if Carroll is getting hot.

