"I thought is this the real Trea Turner?" - Elderly baseball fan allegedly duped $50,000 by scammer posing as Phillies SS

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is one of the most loveable characters in the game. Through his stints with the Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Phillies, the star infielder has gained admiration from fans due to his mostly calm demeanor and work ethic.

However, in a world full of advantageous people, kindness can sometimes be detrimental. A 70-year-old Trea Turner fan was allegedly scammed $50,000 online by someone pretending to be the Phillies shortstop.

The elderly woman, who wanted to remain unidentified, told FOX29 Philadelphia that it all started with an online fight in which she backed Turner. The situation began around July of last year, when Turner struggled at the plate.

A Facebook user, claiming to be Trea Turner, asked her to download Google Chat to continue the conversation. Though initially skeptical, the impersonator told things to earn her trust and belief that he was indeed Turner.

"He writes me back at night and says, ‘Oh, thank you for your encouragement, because of you did you see how many hits I got? I got a standing o,’ and I’m thinking, something’s not right here," she said. "He said, ‘Oh I love you.’ What? I’m 70-years-old, I have varicose veins older than this guy."

The woman, who is battling Parkinson's disease, continued the exchange with the charlatan after receiving a message of gratitude masked as Turner.

The impersonator continued piling on, reaching a point wherein he even shared pictures of Turner's real family with the woman. He then proceeded to disclose that he was encountering issues with his wife and needed help managing and funding properties.

"I thought is this the real Trea Turner?" she added.

Being an avid fan of the star shortstop, the elderly woman didn't think twice and sent money to the fraud.

Conversations continued between the fraudster and the lady, with the latter admitting she feigned ignorance and by the time she checked, $50,000 was already stolen.

"I was gullible, I believed him," she said.

After realizing her mistake, she reported the incident to the Towamencin Township Police. At the time of this writing, the matter is being investigated.

Red-hot Phillies battle frozen Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies opened their three-game series on the road with a dominant 8-2 win against Miami. This gave the team a four-game winning streak on the road and the sole spot on top of the majors with a 27-12 record.

Prior to the win over Miami, the Phillies enjoyed an 11-game home-winning run this season, which was broken by Chris Bassitt's excellent performance for the Toronto Blue Jays. This didn't faze the squad whatsoever, as they claimed a commanding victory over the Marlins.

Philly is currently 12-5 away from home, while their counterparts are an abysmal 5-16 at LoanDepot Park. They next meet on Saturday.

