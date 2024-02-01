"I thought it was for his wife" "That's a sweet ride" - MLB fans react to Joe Kelly turning up at local restaurant in Porsche gifted by Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly signed with the club for another year. Instead of paying him $9.5 million, the Dodgers decided to opt out of the contract and gave him $1 million for the buyout. A month later, Joe Kelly signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Dodgers.

As per a tweet that's going viral, Joe Kelly arrived at a local restaurant, Jack in the Box, in Ontario to visit fans and serve tacos:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelly arrived with a Porsche that was gifted by Ohtani:

Expand Tweet

Fans were amazed and awestruck when he jumped out of his Porsche and shared their reactions on X, formerly Twitter:

"I thought it was for his wife??" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Damn that’s a sweet ride," another fan said of the gifted car.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani gifts Porsche to Joe Kelly's wife, Ashley

Before Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, Joe Kelly helmed the No. 17 jersey. However, after his arrival, Ashley Kelly offered her husband's No. 17 to the two-way star.

Even before that, she initiated the #Ohtake17 social media campaign and indirectly asked for him to sign with the Dodgers. She reached out to Ohtani in a funny manner, showing him all of the No. 17 apparel in the family closets that could be made for use by him and his family. She even offered to nickname the couple's baby "ShoKai".

Her campaign for Ohtani was acknowledged when Ohtani presented a new silver Porsche to a surprised Ashley Kelly:

"It's yours. From Shohei," the delivery driver told her. "He wanted to gift you a Porsche."

Expand Tweet

"I wasn't going to give it up to just anybody," Kelly said. "If Shohei keeps performing, he'll be a future Hall of Famer and I'll be able to have my number retired. That's the closest I'll get to the Hall of Fame." [via ESPN].

Kelly officially gave up the No. 17 jersey and will instead wear the No. 99 jersey for the Dodgers in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.