“I had to tip my hat to the greatest player of all time...” - When Eric Gagne praised Barry Bonds after iconic 2004 showdown

There might not be a single, more polarizing player in MLB history than Barry Bonds. The former slugger of the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates was arguably the most feared hitters in baseball history, thanks to his elite combination of power, speed, and batting skills.

Although there is no denying Barry Bonds' skill on the field, it's his connection to steroid usage that has forever tainted his legacy. The seven-time MVP racked up home runs in MLB history, surpassing Hank Aaron and eventually finishing with 762 long balls. However, his connection to PEDs may forever keep him out of the Hall of Fame.

"Eric Gagne vs Barry Bonds. Cy Young vs MVP. Everyone in the stadium was standing and every player was at the top step of the dugout. Awesome matchup." - @mlbelites_

That being said, even if he never reaches the Hall of Fame, Bonds earned respect from those who played against him. During his era, there was arguably no better player in the league, something that former Cy Young Award winner Eric Gagne highlighted in 2020.

In 2004, Gagne and Bonds found themselves at the heart of one of the most iconic at-bats in MLB history. The MVP battled the Cy Young Award winner in an historic showdown, which ultimately ended with a home run by the San Francisco Giants superstar.

“I had to tip my hat to the greatest player of all time...” “He changed the game more than anybody.” Eric Gagne relives his epic showdowns with @BarryBonds (via @JoeLoAndDibs)" - @957thegame

“I had to tip my hat to the greatest player of all time...," Eric Gagne said in a 2020 interview with Joe, Lo, and Dibs on 95.7 The Game (a Bay Area radio show). "He's unbelievable, he changed the game more than anybody," the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher continued.

According to Statmuse.com, Barry Bonds had 23 plate appearances against Eric Gagne in his career. Over that stretch, Bonds recorded five hits with a home run and three RBIs, while also drawing five walks.

Barry Bonds will be inducted into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame

Even though Bonds may never reach the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that he would be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. Bonds will be joined by his former Pirates manager Jim Leyland and former Pirates star Manny Sanguillen as part of the team's 2024 class.

Leyland was the only manager that Barry Bonds had during his seven seasons with the club. Although the pair had their fair share of run-ins with one another, the fact that they will be inducted into the Pirates Hall of Fame is something special.

