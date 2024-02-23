"I told him from the very beginning" - Teoscar Hernandez explains why he was teaching Spanish to Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ recently signed outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has given his assimilation into the squad a special twist by teaching his teammate Shohei Ohtani Spanish, and learning Japanese from him. On a recent interview, Hernandez mentioned his deal with the Japanese superstar.

Hernandez explained the origins of this cross-cultural conversation in an in-game interview on the Spring Training Opener, saying:

"Yeah, I told Ohtani from the beginning that I’m gonna be learning something new in Japanese from him every day."

Teoscar Hernandez’s joking admission that his Japanese skills had not improved was indicative of the players’ camaraderie, as the interviewer laughed.

Why did Teoscar Hernandez agree to learn Japanese from Shohei Ohtani?

The Dodgers’ official social media account shared a viral video of Shohei Ohtani and Yamamoto having a lighthearted language lesson with Hernandez.

"Buenos días fanáticos." - Shohei Ohtani burst out with his head propped on Hernandez’s shoulder.

The conversation gave viewers insight into the personalities of the freshly recruited Japanese stars and demonstrated the harmony among the Los Angeles Dodgers’ diverse clubhouse. Yamamoto’s remarkable 12-year, $325 million contract and Ohtani’s record-breaking 10-year, $700 million agreement highlighted their importance to the team—not only as athletes, but as essential members of a growing Dodgers family.

After the Los Angeles Dodgers triumphed 14-1 over the San Diego Padres in their Spring Training opener, Teoscar Hernandez’s impact resonated on the field with a hit and two RBIs. His language lessons, fostering unity, set the tone for a season which promises both off-field camaraderie and a vibrant clubhouse. With a diverse roster of players, the Dodgers are poised for an entertaining journey, blending cultural exchange and athletic prowess.

