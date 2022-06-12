"I told everybody, you better watch it because you're not gonna see it again" - New York Mets manager Buck Showalter heaps praise on phenom Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani has dazzled the MLB world with his unique talents, and those talents have been appreciated by New York Mets manager Buck Showalter. Buck Showalter has been a manager in the major leagues for 30 years, so, if he is praising you, you must be doing something right.

The Los Angeles Angels All-Star pitcher, who can also hit homers like any of the top power hitters in baseball, is certainly doing something right. With a style of play that is only comparable to New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth, the Japanese superstar has electrified fans and impressed everybody associated with the game.

The recent comments from Buck Showalter were posted to Twitter by Talkin' Baseball.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ "I told everybody, you better watch it because you're not gonna see it again."



"I told everybody. You better watch it because you're not gonna see it again." - Buck Showalter

Shohei Ohtani is truly a once-in-a-generation talent, and being able to witness it as he enters the prime years of his career is a treat for fans of the game and for those within the game itself.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels are returning to form

To say that the last month has been bad for the Los Angeles Angels would be an understatement, as the team went through a 14-game losing streak. During this losing streak, the superstar play that we have grown accustomed to seeing from Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout was not present.

Thankfully for the team and all the fans, they seem to have found their rhythm. This tweet from Jared Carrabis contextualizes how great the two-way player has been in recent days, and why he was deserving of the praise from Buck Showalter.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Shohei Ohtani doing it all his damn self. Dude blew 101 with the fastball tonight and hit a tank. Babe Ruth quite literally could never. Shohei Ohtani doing it all his damn self. Dude blew 101 with the fastball tonight and hit a tank. Babe Ruth quite literally could never. https://t.co/j1c9hwHgkj

"Shohei Ohtani doing it all his d*** self. Dude blew 101 with the fastball tonight and hit a tank. Babe Ruth quite literally could never." - Jared Carrabis

Buck Showalter was not exaggerating in his praise of the Los Angeles Angels superstar, with this tweet from ESPN's Buster Olney showing how uniquely gifted the young phenom is.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN From @EliasSports : Over the last two years (2021–22), Shohei Ohtani has hit 59 home runs and pitched 184.2 innings. No other player in major-league history hit 50 homers and threw 150 innings in a two-season span. From @EliasSports: Over the last two years (2021–22), Shohei Ohtani has hit 59 home runs and pitched 184.2 innings. No other player in major-league history hit 50 homers and threw 150 innings in a two-season span.

"Over the last two years (2021–22), Shohei Ohtani has hit 59 home runs and pitched 184.2 innings. No other player in major-league history hit 50 homers and threw 150 innings in a two-season span" - Buster Olney

The superstar recently did what is often asked of team leaders as he put the team on his back and earned a win both on the mound and in the batters box. The MLB uploaded this highlight package that shows why Buck Showalter was so complimentary of the young player.

Shohei Ohtani is the most unique player to enter the MLB in recent memory, and with praise from veterans of the sport like Buck Showalter and the support of his fanbase, the sky seems to be the limit for what the 27-year-old will be able to accomplish in his career.

