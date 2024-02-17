“I try to make it up through the offseason” - Mookie Betts shares heartwarming adventures with his children away from baseball action

For Dodgers star Mookie Betts, 2023 represented yet another tremendous campaign, both in the batter's box and on the field. Regarded as a lynchpin of his team's dynamic core, the expectations on his shoulders will be no less heavy in 2024.

Ahead of a season that promises to be one of the biggest in Dodgers' history, Betts sat down with SportsNet LA. Although the interview ranged from various game-related questions like Betts' expectations for the season ahead, and his thoughts on Shohei Ohtani, the two-time World Series champ also touched on the personal side of things.

"Mookie Betts speaks on trying to win a Gold Glove at second base, his impressions of Shohei as a teammate, and how he spent his time this offseason" - SportsNet LA

When asked about his profile as "Mookie the dad" Betts shed light on his life off the field, particularly in the offseason. A father of a daughter (3) and a son (10 months), Mookie Betts said he tries to "make up" for lost time regarding his fatherly duties in the offseason. Betts elaborated on the dynamic at hand:

"“I try to make it up through the offseason”

Betts also spoke about the prospect of winning a Gold Glove at second base. Currently, the 31-year-old has six Gold Gloves from his time with the Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. However, all of Betts' Gold Glove honors to date have come for his play in right field.

"Mookie Betts is playing Gold Glove defense at second base for fun" - Blake Harris

Betts will be part of a world-class Los Angeles Dodgers team this season. In addition to remaining stars like Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman, the team has a laundry list of new talents like Tyler Glasnow, Teoscar Hernandez, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and of course, Shohei Ohtani.

Mookie Betts can use his upbringing as inspiration for parenthood

Throughout all the various successes of his distinguished career, Betts has consistently credited his mother, Diana, as one of the main reasons he made it so far. A professional bowler in her own right, Diana coached Mookie from the Little League days until he left for college.

Now with his own children, Betts is undoubtedly employing the same sort of loving support and care that enabled him to get so far in his life. Perhaps one day, Betts' kids will be in the same position as their father.

