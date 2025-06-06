The New York Mets are atop the National League standings, and Pete Alonso is a significant factor. After re-joining the Mets on a $54 million, two-year contract this offseason, Alonso has been living up to his nickname - "Polar Bear," the arctic mammal who relies on raw power to hunt.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old, on On Base with Mookie Betts, was asked by the Dodgers superstar to share the origin story of his iconic nickname. Interestingly, it all started with Todd Frazier, the retired two-time All-Star.

"Todd's a guy like kind of just a loudmouth from Jersey," Pete Alonso said (from 7:12).

"So we were in 2019. This was my second big league camp. I was between two ultra. I would say in my mind at the time, like two ultra veterans. Robinson Cano was on one side, and then it was me, and then it was Todd Frazier."

In his sophomore year in MLB, Alonso didn't overly express himself, showing respect to the veterans.

"And then Todd, every day he's just, go full force right at you, and he's just said it," Alonso added.

The 30-year-old is thankful to Frazier for the nickname. He told Betts that nothing is worse than a bad nickname sticking, but the one Frazier gave him was great.

Pete Alonso reveals Juan Soto's nickname to Mookie Betts

Pete Alonso and Juan Soto during New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn

Having heard about the origin story of Alonso's nickname, Betts wanted to know whether Juan Soto had one. Soto joined the Mets in December 2024 on a blockbuster 15-year, $765 million contract, the largest in American sports history.

"Everyone calls him Pacheco," Alonso said (from 8:08). "That's his, I think that's his. It's a family name from his mother's side, but that's like Juan Wanito Pacheco."

Betts inquired whether it would be over the line if he calls Soto by that nickname, to which Alonso replied in the negative. The podcast was midway through the four-game Dodgers series, when Betts hilariously told Alonso that he would call Soto his nickname, eliciting a laugh from "Polar Bear."

The Dodgers vs Mets series in LA ended in a draw. After the Mets won the first game 5-4, the Dodgers rebounded with a 6-5 win in the second game. The Mets won Game 3 6-1 before the Dodgers drew the series with a 6-5 victory in the fourth.

Pete Alonso was the best player for the Mets in the series. He homered thrice, scored four runs and drove in nine RBIs. Next up for Alonos and the Mets is a three-game series against the Rockies, who hold the worst record in MLB this season. With just 12 victories, they are the only team with fewer than 20 wins in 2025.

