"I am not typical" - Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton wows in work to weekend wear as new face of luxury brand Anne Klein

Justin Verlander is set to make his second start of the MLB season tonight against the Chicago Cubs, and his wife, Kate Upton, is busy promoting her work with Anne Klein.

While the Houston Astros are having a tough start to the campaign at 7-18 and bottom of the AL West, Upton is off to a flyer in 2024. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an advert for Anne Klein, in which she models a variety of the brand's products. In the clip, Upton said:

"Typical? What's my typical day like? I'm not sure I can answer that because I am not typical. Is any woman? The women I know and love, celebrate and admire don't do typical, because they're too busy being themselves and living life on their terms."

Speaking to PEOPLE last week, Upton went into more detail about her fashion choices:

“I am a function [over fashion] girl for sure. Living in New York and being a mom, I need to not get the blisters and feel comfortable and confident. When you feel confident in your clothes it shows.”

Kate Upton discusses her and Justin Verlander's daughter's developing fashion sense

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton have a five-year-old daughter, Genevieve, who Upton said enjoys expressing herself through her clothes. Upton also joked that Genevieve has a better style than Verlander, telling PEOPLE:

"She loves to get dressed with me. I think she has better style than Justin and I, so she picks out all her own clothes. And that makes me so happy, because clothes are such a creative expression of yourself, and I love that she has found that even at her age."

Upton discussed Genevieve's development and explained how she loves watching her daughter becoming her own person:

"She just is becoming more and more herself and I love it. I love hearing her opinions and seeing her set her own boundaries, and she's really excited about her independence in certain things, obviously within the safety of her parents, but I love watching her push her independence and find her own voice."

As for Justin Verlander, he will be looking to set boundaries of his own against the 15-9 Chicago Cubs on Thursday. With the Astros struggling in 2024, questions are starting to be asked by fans, as the team seems a long way from their pre-season label of World Series contenders.

The Cubs are a formidable opponent, and it will be interesting to see if Verlander can hold their hitters at bay.

