"I've learned a lot from Manny Machado" - Fernando Tatis Jr. sheds light on 2025 vision and career-altering lessons 

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado are the two clear leaders of the San Diego Padres, and they will dictate how well the team plays in 2025. Machado is the more proven veteran, and he has apparently been giving Tatis some tips on how to have more success moving forward.

The two stars have been playing together since 2019 and are currently on the field in Spring Training. After a workout on Saturday, Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke with MLB Network and discussed his goals for 2025 and how Machado is helping him prepare.

"Yeah, we have talked a little bit, you know, how his offseason looks like, and how his Spring Training, most importantly, looks like. We are checking into those boxes, and I've definitely learned from him," Tatis said. "Manny has showed definitely his ability to keep himself on the field and that's definitely what I'm looking forward to accomplishing."

Tatis has moved to the outfield at this stage of his career, but injuries and a PED suspension have kept him off the field in recent seasons. At the beginning of the interview, Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke about some adjustments he has already made to ensure he stays healthy throughout the season.

"I feel like we have made the right changes of getting a little more relaxed. I used to be really hardcore, working hard in the offseason just to show up in my best shape in Spring Training, but now we're in a different stage of my career," Tatis said.

The San Diego Padres are trying to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and they need Tatis and Machado to both stay healthy.

Fernando Tatis Jr. wants to be better than Ichiro Suzuki after comparisons were made

Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most athletic players in Major League Baseball and he has been compared to some legends of the game. On Mar. 2, MLB analyst Greg Amsinger interviewed Tatis, and compared him to Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki due to his defensive ability.

Tatis was blown away with the comparison, but also gave a bold statement in response.

"I'm flattered. I mean, (he's a) Hall of Famer —what he did his entire career was amazing. Being compared to him is definitely a blessing. Now, let's try to do it even better," Tatis said.

There is still plenty of work needed from Tatis before he gets to that point, but having a new mindset could lead to some big improvements.

