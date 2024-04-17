"I've learned that he's unflappable" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts marvels at Shohei Ohtani's resilience in face of interpreter scandal

Last Friday, Shohei Ohtani's longtime friend and former interpeter turned himself in to federal authorities. The 34-year old conceded that he stole some $16 million from the Dodgers superstar to fund a gambling addiction.

In the early stages of the investigation, many pointed the finger at Ohtani himself. Despite a lack of evidence, several suggestions surfaced that the reigning AL MVP had been complicit in the gambling activities.

Despite being ostensibly exhonerated, Ohtani has still been the focal point of an intense media frenzy, in addition to having to deal with being profoundly betrayed by a friend. Despite the onslaught, the star has kept his chin up, and his manager has noticed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Dave Roberts had high praise for Shohei Ohtani's composure this season. More from @RowanKavner on the FOX Sports App" - FOX Sports: MLB

Recently, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts complimented Ohtani's enduring composure throughout the Ippei Mizuhara affair. The former Manager of the Year said "I've learned that he's unflappable" in reference to Ohtani's manner.

News of the scandal first broke when Ohtani, Mizuhara and the rest of the Dodgers were in Korea to take on the San Diego Padres for the MLB Seoul Series on March 20. Initial reports claimed that Mizuhara had transferred millions to an illegal California bookmaker.

Expand Tweet

"Federal prosecutors have charged Ippei Mizuhara, the since-fired interpreter for Shohei Ohtani, with stealing more than $16 million from the Dodgers superstar to pay debts with an allegedly illegal bookmaker" - Los Angeles Times

Within days, Ohtani's legal team shot back, claiming that their client had been the victim of "massive fraud." Almost as soon as the allegations against Mizuhara surfaced, he was fired from the Dodgers. Mizuhara previously worked for NPB's Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters as well as the Los Angeles Angels during Ohtani's time with each team.

Shohei Ohtani remains committed to helping his team succeed

In a league-best 82 at-bats this season, Ohtani is hitting .341/.385/.634 with 4 home runs and 10 RBIs. Unfortunately, accolades for the tremendous start with his new team have been overshadowed by this sordid situation. Recently, Ohtani affirmed his intent on focusing, above all else, on helping his team win, telling the LA Times:

“I’m very grateful for the Department of Justice’s investigation. For me personally, this marks a break from this, and I’d like to focus on baseball"

Losing a friend is never easy, but losing a friend by virtue of betrayal in front of the entire world is immeasurably harder, and Ohtani has withstood it all.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback