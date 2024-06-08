"I've been planning that for years" - Phillies star Bryce Harper after his epic sliding soccer-like celebration during MLB London Series vs. Mets

Bryce Harper became the first hitter to register a home run in the London Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets on June 8. The two teams are playing a two-game series in London as part of MLB's international outreach initiative.

The Phillies won the game 7-2, bringing their season record to 45-19 (Best in the National League). Harper wowed the baseball fans in London with his solo home run in the fourth inning and celebrated with a planned soccer-style celebration.

Harper was mic’d up during the game and, after his home run, he shared with his teammates in the dugout that he had been itching to do the celebration for a long time.

"Ohhhhh, I've been planning that for years!" Harper said.

Following Harper's home ru, nthe Phillies expanded their lead to 6-1 in the same inning thanks to a three-run homer by Whit Merrifield off Mets' starter Sean Manaea. On the pitching side, Ranger Suarez started the game for the Phillies and allowed two runs in 5.2 innings before being replaced by Orion Kerkering in the sixth inning.

Bryce Harper has brought a custom bat for the London Series

After the successful "Seoul Series" between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, the League has high hopes for the London Series. The first matchup between the Phillies and Mets at London Stadium received a great response.

The Phillies' All-Star Bryce Harper seemed particularly excited for the series. He brought a custom bat for this series, with the theme based on the Phillie Phanatic dressed as the Royal Guard.

When asked about the League’s approval of using it a week earlier, Harper replied:

"We'll see if I get a letter about it.”

Bryce Harper went 3-for-4 today with a home run using his custom bat, and helped his team win the first game of the series. In the next game, they’ll have a chance to sweep the Mets and return to Philadelphia with a successful international tour.

