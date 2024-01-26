"I've pretty much checked off every box" - Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux drops injury update after missing the whole of last season

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is ready for the upcoming MLB season. He missed the entire 2023 season after tearing his ACL and spraining his LCL during a spring training game against the San Diego Padres.

In a recent interview with SportsNet LA, Lux said that he is now fully recovered and cleared to participate in all baseball activities. He has been working on all aspects of his game, from fielding ground balls to running bases during his recovery. He plans on joining his teammates during Spring Training in February.

“With the workouts and stuff, everything feels great," Lux said. Taking ground balls, moving really well laterally, running bases. I think I’ve pretty much checked off every box at this point.”

Gavin Lux will be important for the Dodgers at shortstop, after earning the starting role in 2022 after hitting .276 with six home runs and 42 RBIs in 129 games. Now that he has recovered, he is confident he can deliver.

Lux is excited to reunite with his teammates and coaches, who have been supportive during his recovery phase. He also discussed his interactions with his new teammate, Shohei Ohtani. Describing him as a fun and hardworking individual, Lux shared his observations of Ohtani's dedication to training and athleticism.

“Yeah, just been around him probably about the last month or so. I mean, he's just a really fun person to be around like he keeps everything super light."

Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes confident Gavin Lux will be ready for Opening day

Gavin Lux has also appreciated the support and confidence shown by the Dodger’s front office, particularly General Manager Brandon Gomes. Gomes spoke about Lux recently on “The Show” podcast, saying that he should be ready for Opening Day.

“Luxy is progressing very well,” Gomes said, “so he’s on track to go out and be ready to be full go come Opening Day.”

As the Dodgers prepare for the upcoming season, Lux's return adds a layer of excitement and optimism. His comeback story is one that LA fans will eagerly follow this season.

