Breakups are tough. Just ask Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Like most breakups, there are exaggerations, rumors, and sentiments of betrayal that bubble to the surface after a loved one has departed.

The rumors behind Freeman's breakup with the 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves involve a rift between the superstar first baseman, the 2020 National League MVP, and Freeman's former ballclub. The source of these rumors? None other than Atlanta Braves star outfielder—and new face of the franchise now that Freeman has departed—Ronald Acuña Jr.

(h/t Ronald Acuña Jr. says he won’t miss Freddie Freeman because of the way he was treated as a rookieHe said the veterans would adjust his hat and clean the eyeblack off his face and say “we don’t do that here”(h/t @JoezMcfLy Ronald Acuña Jr. says he won’t miss Freddie Freeman because of the way he was treated as a rookieHe said the veterans would adjust his hat and clean the eyeblack off his face and say “we don’t do that here” (h/t @JoezMcfLy) https://t.co/K6wGpJ3fBu

The roots of the Rift

The star outfielder Acuña accused Freeman of hazing and dividing young rookies and the veterans on the Atlanta Braves. Acuña was quite candid, plainly stating that he would miss absolutely nothing about Freeman.

This paints Freeman in an unflattering light. Throughout his career, the superstar first baseman has been showered with praise from all corners of Major League Baseball for his kind nature, poise and professionalism. For the majority of his transition to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freeman has been portrayed as the sympathetic, victim of the breakup with the Braves.

Despite tears from the Braves General Manager Alex Anthopolous, and criticism from Chipper Jones, who called Freeman greedy and selfish, Freeman's image has remained intact.

For his part in these rumors, Freeman has expressed shock and disappointment while conveying his respect and adoration for the young superstar outfielder who will take the baton as leader of the Atlanta Braves.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork #MLBTonight "I didn't view it as any friction or clashes or anything like that. I loved Ronald, I still love Ronald, I'm gonna miss Ronald..." - @FreddieFreeman5 "I didn't view it as any friction or clashes or anything like that. I loved Ronald, I still love Ronald, I'm gonna miss Ronald..." - @FreddieFreeman5 #MLBTonight https://t.co/O1RSMnTICE

Freeman begins his next chapter in Los Angeles, hoping to elevate the Dodgers to a playoff return as they attempt to rip the National League West crown from the San Francisco Giants and eventually the World Series crown from his former team, the Braves. Regardless of who wronged whom, all will be forgotten if Freeman can deliver a championship to the Los Angeles Dodgers this year.

