"I could visibly see a horse" - Chicago Cubs' shortstop Nico Hoerner's humorous quote perfectly sums up the famed legacy and atmosphere of the MLB at Field of Dreams Game

Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner was a key figure in the MLB at Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa. The Cubs' 2018 first-round draft pick has been one of the standout performers for the struggling team this season.

The yearly one-off game is now in its second year and has been a great success. It touches on the historical, traditional, and nostalgic aspects of what has made baseball so special over the years. On Thursday, surrounded by the natural backdrop of the Midwest, Nico Hoerner provided us with one of the great quotes of the season.

"Definitely not normal. I could visibly see a horse from shortstop pretty easily," said Hoerner.

Hoerner's description of the surrounding area perfectly summarizes the setting this year. This is a unique atmosphere for an MLB game and is in contrast to the usual multi-million-dollar big-city stadiums. In many ways, that is the whole point.

The game is based on the 1989 classic film, "Field of Dreams." The movie stars Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, and James Earl Jones. In it, an Iowa farmer is led by a mysterious voice to plow under his corn and build a baseball field. The field attracts the ghosts of the 1919 Chicago White Sox, who threw the World Series, as well as another significant character. The movie has a cult following among baseball fans.

Nico Hoerner was integral to the Chicago Cubs 4-2 win in the 2nd annual MLB at Field of Dreams Game

Albert Almora Jr. of the Cincinnati Reds looks on against the Chicago Cubs at the MLB at Field of Dreams Game.

This year was a special event between two of baseball's oldest teams, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

Nico Hoerner, the Cubs shortstop, was instrumental in his team's 4-2 victory. He was 1-4 with a run and an RBI. He also walked once.

The Cubs took an early three-run lead in the first inning and never looked back. Drew Smyly was credited with the win in the second-ever MLB at Field of Dreams Game.

This game, however, was not just about the play on the field. Keep in mind that these two teams have virtually no shot at the playoffs.

Ken Griffey Jr. & Ken Griffey Sr. 🥺🥺

This game brings together some of baseball's biggest names past and present. We saw a heart-warming moment when Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. played catch. Numerous other Hall of Famers and celebrities were in attendance.

Major League Baseball is a city game, but it's important to remember that there are numerous minor leagues and independent clubs around the country. The MLB at Field of Dreams Game is a tribute to all the smaller towns that helped make baseball what it is today.

