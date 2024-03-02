"I wanna stay healthy and do something special" - Ronald Acuna Jr. keen on replicating MVP-caliber season with Braves eyeing World Series

Ronald Acuna Jr. is all set for the upcoming season, and he hopes to do something special. The 26-year-old star has been a bright spot for the Atlanta Braves, playing a key role in their success.

In a recent interview with Cliff Floyd on MLB Network, Acuna talked about his passion for the sport and how he enjoys playing with the Braves. Acuna won the 2023 National League MVP and is looking for 'something special' this season.

"I wanna stay healthy and do something special," Acuna said.

The slugger continued to praise his team and their spirit. Acuna has had a lot of fun playing with the Braves. They play hard and enjoy every moment as much as possible.

Acuna's contract with the Braves will keep him through 2028, with club options in 2027 and 2028.

"I love this team. I don't wanna go anywhere. I'm here for life," Acuna added.

Acuna is keen on repeating another MVP-caliber season with the Braves and is also eyeing another World Series title with his Braves.

Ronald Acuna Jr. remains a top contestant for the NL MVP

Ronald Acuna Jr. is again a top contestant for the NL MVP this season. His consistency and dedication give him an edge over several players, but the most crucial part is to stay healthy.

Acuna is coming off one of the best seasons in his career. He became the only player in MLB history to have 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases in a single season. Acuna has dominated pitchers with his hitting prowess.

After slashing .313/ .421/ .500 with a .921 OPS, he played a significant role for the Braves in postseason run. Apart from his excellent performances from the plate, the right fielder also played a key role from the defensive end.

The regular season is just around the corner, and Acuna is already enjoying his spring training sessions. Undoubtedly, there will be home runs and stolen bases from the slugger in this upcoming season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is determined to repeat another NL MVP season and is easily one of the top contestants.

