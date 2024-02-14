"I want it to to be DJ, hopefully, it is" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone banking on DJ LeMahieu to solve lead-off issues in 2024

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has plenty of sluggers at his disposal this season, including new faces like Juan Soto and returning players like DJ LeMahieu. He will have tons of options with his lineup this year.

One of the areas in the lineup that Boone is focused on is the leadoff spot. He has already considered who will be the team's leadoff hitter, with Alex Verdugo and LaMehieu being obvious first choices.

Boone is currently leaning toward LeMahieu, who is coming off a season where he struggled. During 136 games, he had a career-low .243 batting average but still muscled 15 home runs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Look, I want it to be DJ, and hopefully, it is, but certainly with Alex Verdugo up there it is a possibility," stated Boone.

Expand Tweet

Once the team cements their leadoff hitter, Aaron Boone will feel good about the heights the offense can reach. With players like Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, this offense could be one of the most fearsome in the league.

"I feel like if that leadoff spot gets settled, then we have a chance to be a really special offense, because I do feel like the middle of the lineup around Aaron and Juan has a chance to be deep and special" said Boone.

Yankees fans have much to be excited about, and the team looks poised to put their 2023 lackluster season to bed. Expect this to be a much different team than the previous season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has options if DJ LeMahieu does not cut it

New York Yankees - DJ LeMahieu (Image via Getty)

Aaron Boone has a ton of great hitters on the roster this season, and the lineup could change at any time, given slumps and injuries. Multiple players could hit in different spots that Boone can swap around all year.

If DJ Lemahieu cannot cut it at the leadoff spot, Boone will likely pivot to Verdugo. Verdugo is coming off a season with the Boston Red Sox, where he hit .264 and tied his career high in home runs (13).

Expand Tweet

Another player that Boone can turn to at leadoff is Gleyber Torres. Torres had an impressive 2023 season where he mashed 25 home runs while seeing a career-high in walks.

Boone has plenty of options at the top of the order and could turn to all three at various points during the season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.