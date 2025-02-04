The Los Angeles Dodgers had an incredible run during the 2024 season. In their first year with Shohei Ohtani, they were able to take home their eighth World Series title as an organization.

They are set to pick up where they left off in 2024 with their monstrous offseason additions. They were able to re-sign Teoscar Hernandez and signed Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell, just to name a few.

However, with the 2025 season right around the corner, a fan favorite remains on the open market. Kiké Hernandez has been a rock for this club over the years, and Teoscar wants to see the club bring him back.

"Everybody is waiting for that news to pop up and see Kiké back with the Dodgers," said Teoscar Hernandez.

The utility man has spent eight seasons in L.A. and while he is not a star, his teammates and the fans love him. He is also coming off a season where he played in 126 games, hitting .229/.281/.373 while playing eight different positions, including a few games on the bump.

"I want Kiké to be back, but at the end of the day it's business. I think they are going to do whatever is best for the organization, for the team, and hopefully they can sign Kiké back" said Hernandez.

The "door remains open" for the Dodgers to re-sign Kiké Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers FA Target - Kiké hernandez (Photo via IMAGN)

Teoscar Hernandez is not the only person inside the Dodgers organization who wants to see Kiké Hernandez return. The front office would also love to see the utility man back on the roster.

Over the weekend, the club held their FanFest, in which GM Brandon Gomes spoke to the media. He had some encouraging comments about re-signing the slugger.

"Obviously, we would never close the door to Kiké and I think a lot of it is making sure he and his family feel it's the best position for him and we'll have those conversations when it's really what is the best thing for Kiké and his family" said Gomes.

This should fire up the fanbase. It seems as if the ball is in Kiké's court. However, the Blue Crew is not the only team interested in signing him.

The New York Yankees have recently inquired about Herandez. They would love to sign a utility man who can help out wherever needed and has postseason experience.

