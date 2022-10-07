"I want one that feels earned and that was a true championship" - San Diego Padres All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove doesn't feel right about his World Series win with the 2017 Houston Astros

Current San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove was a key player in the 2017 Houston Astros' run for the World Series. Due to the cheating scandal that enveloped the team in the months and years that followed the win, it does not sit right with him. The Astros were proven to have used a sign-stealing system in 2017 that was determined by the MLB to be illegal.

Many Astros players on that 2017 team have spoken about how much they still value that championship. Joe Musgrove made it clear that he does not see it the same way. This is an opinion that is likely to bother some of the former teammates that he used to play with.

Associated Press Sports conducted this interview with Musgrove and reported on his comments via Twitter.

"I still don’t feel great about wearing that ring around or telling people that I was a World Series champion on that team. I want one that feels earned and that was a true championship. So that’s the goal" - Joe Musgrove

Musgrove will have an opportunity to win that championship he speaks of this year. The San Diego Padres made the playoffs and will be taking on the New York Mets in the Wild Card round. Having this extra layer of motivation should make him an even more dangerous pitcher this postseason.

The Padres pitcher made his first All-Star team this season and spoke about how much it meant to him to be selected.

" A lot of things aligned to get this moment, I've been trying to get this selection the last 5, 6 years" - Joe Musgrove

Houston Astros fans were not happy with Musgrove's statement on their 2017 championship. Many still feel as though the championship is not tainted and are tired of the argument that it is.

"Didn’t expect to tweet “Joe Musgrove is a bitch” but here we are" - Qualls Astros

The 2017 World Series will go down as one of the most controversial of all-time, among players and fans.

Joe Musgrove was a key part of the 2017 Houston Astros, but has had his best season with the San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres

The Houston Astros benefited greatly from Musgrove's abilities during their playoff run. Now, the San Diego Padres will look to him to be one of their best relief pitchers.

This 2022 highlight package shows the value Musgrove brings to the San Diego Padres.

Musgrove considers his championship with the Houston Astros to be tainted. Thankfully, he has the opportunity to win an untainted championship this year with the Padres.

