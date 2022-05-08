“I want to remember this summer, but not like this” - Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker get trolled by Detroit Tigers after an embarrassing plate appearance by Pittsburgh Pirates star

A swinging strikeout from the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop and outfielder Cole Tucker sparked a meme involving his girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, after Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers took to their official Twitter handle and posted a meme inspired by "High School Musical 2," which features Vanessa Hudgens. In the movie, Vanessa Hudgens plays the role of Gabriella Montez. The meme posted by Detroit reads one of Vanessa Hudgens' lines from the movie, "I want to remember this summer, but not like this, Troy."

"Oh no." - @ Detroit Tigers

Given the fact that the 2022 MLB Season has been a complete disappointment for Cole Tucker' Pittsburgh Pirates, and considering his performance in Thursday's game, the meme subtly conveys the pun. In the seventh inning, Detroit Tigers pitcher Andrew Chafin pitched a ball to Cole Tucker, who spun and fell to the ground while attempting to smash the ball, resulting in a comical scene. Twitterers were spot-on with their humorous captions and didn't let go of any opportunity to mock Tucker.

The Game Day MLB @TheGameDayMLB BREAKING: Vanessa Hudgens is leaving Cole Tucker for Andrew Chafin BREAKING: Vanessa Hudgens is leaving Cole Tucker for Andrew Chafin https://t.co/XkZJiKWNqd

"BREAKING: Vanessa Hudgens is leaving Cole Tucker for Andrew Chafin." - @ The Game Day MLB

The Detroit Tigers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-2, on Wednesday at Comerica Park, thanks to Tucker's comedic performance and sloppy defense from the Pirates' end. The Detroit Tigers won their eighth game of the season, while the Pirates were defeated for the 14th time.

"Wednesday begins with W. Detroit Roots." - @ Detroit Tigers

Currently, the Pirates are positioned third in the American League Central with 10 wins and 15 losses.

2022 MLB season has been full of struggles for Vanessa Hudgens' boyfriend, Cole Tucker

Tucker's 2022 season has been full of downs, and he has failed to make an impact. In the 2022 Regular Season, his statistics are as follows:

AB: 49

R: 2

H: 8

HR: 0

RBI: 1

SB: 1

AVG: .163

OBP: .163

OPS: .367

mike vukovcan @mvukovcan Honestly, the Pirates have zero excuse as to why Cole Tucker is in the majors, let alone still with the organization. Admit a mistake and give someone else an opportunity. @pghbaseballnow Honestly, the Pirates have zero excuse as to why Cole Tucker is in the majors, let alone still with the organization. Admit a mistake and give someone else an opportunity. @pghbaseballnow

"Honestly, the Pirates have zero excuse as to why Cole Tucker is in the majors, let alone still with the organization. Admit a mistake and give someone else an opportunity." - @ Mike Vukovcan

Tucker must drastically improve his stats in order to become renowned for his baseball skills. Once an in-demand MLB prospect, Tucker has failed to make an impact on the Pirates this year. With such a poor performance, the Pirates have a higher probability of removing him from the roster. Tucker, it is time to pull up your socks.

