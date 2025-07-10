“I wanted this apartment bad” - Olivia Dunne admits being stunned by brutal rejection from Babe Ruth’s $1.59 million NYC home

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne has been denied a piece of baseball legacy after her bid to buy MLB icon Babe Ruth's one-time apartment was rejected.
In a TikTok on Tuesday, the former LSU gymnast revealed that her approximate. $1.6 million offer to buy Ruth's 345 W. 88th St., apartment No. 7B, was rejected by the building board.
"Guys, I'm so upset," Dunne said inner video. "So a few months ago, I decided I was going to make my first real estate purchase, which is so exciting. And I was going to get an apartment in New York City. But the gag was, it was Babe Ruth's apartment.
"Then the week that I'm supposed to get my keys to my brand new apartment, I get a call: The co-op board denied me. So pretty much the people in the building voted to not have me live there, which is fine. Like, honestly, it wasn't financial."
The MLB Hall of Famer lived in the apartment from 1920 to 1940 with his second wife, Claire Merritt Ruth, and their adopted daughter Julia Ruth Stevens.
Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne were excited on the prospect of buying Babe Ruth's apartment
Olivia Dunne also revealed that she had hired an interior designer for the apartment because she didn't want to bring her furniture to the historic apartment. Both Paul Skenes and Dunne were looking forward to acquiring the apartment.
“It got to the point where the realtor was so confident, Paul and I went, I got an interior designer because I didn’t want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth’s apartment, that would be like, criminal,” Dunne said.
She even joked that the Alabama fans might have blocked her purchase because of her history with LSU.
"It could have been, for all I know, they could have been Alabama fans and I went to LSU. Like, I have no clue," she said. "Maybe they didn't want a public figure living there."
While Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne might not be moving to a new apartment after their failed bid, the Pirates hurler could find himself a new team at the trade deadline later this month.