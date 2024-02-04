"I wanted to be a baseball player, 1000%" - When Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes revealed he dreamed of emulating Yankees legend Derek Jeter as a shortstop 

Long before Patrick Mahomes became the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, he wanted to have a baseball career. Being the son of former MLB player Pat Mahomes Sr., he grew up around baseball, where he had access to the Major League locker rooms and got to meet some of the legends, including Yankees captain Derek Jeter.

In an exclusive interview with FOX Sports, the two-time Super Bowl winner admitted how he envisioned being a baseball player growing up. When Yankees icon Derek Jeter asked him what Mahomes Jr. wanted to be as a four- to five-year-old kid, he revealed his dream of being a shortstop just like The Captain.

"I wanted to be a baseball player, 1000%" - Patrick Mahomes to Derek Jeter

The Kansas City quarterback also explained how his MLB goals were replaced by NFL dreams as he grew up.

"Growing up in clubhouses, I got to meet you when I was really young," Mahomes said. "I wanted to be a shortstop. It wasn't until high school that I remember going out there on those Friday Night Lights in Texas, I fell in love with being the quarterback."

"The reason for all your success is quarterback because you're watching old films of me" - Derek Jeter cheakily replied to Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes once presented Derek Jeter an archived photo of the two from his childhood

The NFL legend once presented the Yankees icon with an old, signed photo of his younger self with Derek Jeter. In the photo, young Mahomes was wearing a baseball glove, and Derek Jeter was seen adjusting Mahomes' cap.

The 28-year-old quarterback played both football and baseball in his university days. He pitched for Texas Tech before being drafted by the Tigers during his high school days. In his sophomore year, he quit baseball and pursued his passion for football completely.

