"I wasn’t being valued" - Adam Duvall shares reason for Red Sox departure following unusual free agency

Outfielder Adam Duvall shed light on his departure from the Boston Red Sox, saying he was not being truly valued by the team during his free agency. He ended up signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the Atlanta Braves on March 14.

“From my personal standpoint, I felt like I wasn’t being valued as I should be. I thought it was one of my better years. If it was up to me, I would sign for what I thought I should be valued at. But I don’t write the checks and I don’t sign players." said Duvall to Chris Cotillo in an interview on Wednesday.

Duvall joined the Boston Red Sox in 2023 for a deal of $7 million for one year and he was also supposed to get $3 million in bonuses. When Kiké Hernández was moved to shortstop, the Red Sox had Duvall play center field, where he rapidly won over the fans with his consistent hitting and outstanding defense.

However, his success was short-lived, as injuries hampered the rest of the season for him. On April 10th, while diving for a ball, he broke his wrist and was said to have a distal radius fracture. He was then put on a 60-day injured list.

Later, when he returned to the mound in June, he showed an impressive performance. He hit 21 home runs and had 24 doubles in just 92 games.

Despite his great form, contract negotiations with the Red Sox stalled out over the winter.

While things did not work out with the Red Sox, Duvall is trying to focus on the positives. In his third stint with the Atlanta Braves, he has hit two home runs till now and is hitting .216.

Adam Duvall had a good time with the Boston Red Sox

Although Adam Duvall’s stint in Boston was short, in a recent interview with Chris Cotillo, he said that he enjoyed it. He contributed valuable power-hitting to the team, hitting a total of 21 home runs.

“I enjoyed my time there. I enjoyed the experience of playing at Fenway and playing in that city because I know how passionate the fan base is." said Duvall to Chris Cottilo in Wednesday’s interview.

Duvall even became the AL Player of the Week for the first week of the season with the Red Sox.

