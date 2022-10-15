"I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text" - Throwback to 2017 when Alex Rodriguez was super nervous to compliment J.Lo on their first date, pop icon found it "cute"

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were one of the hottest power couples back in the day. They always set the stage on fire, be it alone or together. But even the best, like them, had the heebie-jeebies before their first date.

In 2017, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reminisced about their first date on Bethany McLean’s Vanity Fair cover story.

"In V.F.'s cover story, @JLo & @ARod share everything from first date details to the “reveals” that forged their bond http://vntyfr.com/kBKg3VQ" - VANITY FAIR, Twitter

Lopez opened up about their first date:

"I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I'm not. I just listen. So he's talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn't normally talk about on a first date.

"I don't know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, 'No, I don't drink,' and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute."

"I can’t believe you are down to your final 12 shows from this 3-year journey. Your talent and work ethic have made “All I Have” the best show in Vegas.

"Congrats on an amazing and successful residency and I am privileged to have seen you perform during this incredible run. #JLoVegas" - Arod, Instagram

A-Rod, a former New York Yankees star, however couldn’t believe his luck. He was out on a date with Jennifer Lopez, and he couldn’t wrap his head around it.

"I didn't know if it was a date," Rodriguez said. "Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule. I went in uneasy, not knowing her situation."

After chatting for a while, Lopez indicated that she was single. An overwhelmed Alex Rodriguez, who couldn’t contain his excitement, did something surprising.

“I had to get up and go readjust my thoughts. I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text.”

The text said:

"You look sexy AF."

"On their first date, A-Rod ran to the bathroom to text J-Lo, ‘You look sexy AF’ http://dlvr.it/PyWwbY" - Awful Announcing, Twitter

The rest, as they say, is history. Lopez and Alex Rodriguez became inseparable soon after. The couple were together for four years until their split in 2021.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez overcame adversity to come out stronger, together

The couple faced plenty of adversity and challenges in their lives. J.Lo's earlier breakups always seemed to make it into the tabloids and were the topic of conversation for years. Alex Rodriguez's suspension from MLB for using performance-enhancing drugs remained a topic of discussion, too.

"@AROD and @JLO are looking fabulous at the #VMAs." - MLB, Twitter

Lopez told Vanity Fair that going through all the adversity together only brought them closer:

“I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could. And he understands me in a way that no one else could ever."

