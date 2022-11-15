Dr. Karin Luise was married to former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones from 1992 to 2000. In a candid interview with Gracie Bonds Staples from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2018, Luise opened up about struggling with infertility while another woman was carrying Jones' child.

“I went to a place of deep grief, totally lost who I was and silenced my own pain,” she said. “I just wanted to hold my marriage together, and I had to let go of my own intuition to do that.”

During this challenging period, the couple made the mutual decision to seek help by going to therapy. Oh, and did it work wonders? Yes, it did! But just for a while.

She was then dropped with another bombshell in the summer of 1998 when she got a call from a random number in the middle of the night. It was a man in California who told her that Chipper was having an affair with his wife.

“I finally had to wake up and face reality,” Luise said.

Luise said that Chipper Jones soon moved out of her home and moved in with his girlfriend. She, on the other hand, sought help from a therapist and slowly started to move on.

“Huge shifts were born in the middle of devastation,” Luise said. “I found the inner strength to pull myself up again. Over time, I started believing a new story about myself. I stopped letting my past define me.”

Luise used these bad experiences and memories to come out stronger. She only took the positives out these situations and chose to heal rather than sit back on the couch and complain.

"You have SOURCE POWER WITHIN YOU." - doctorkarin, Twitter

She slowly returned to school, where she earned a master's degree and a PhD in psychology. She also volunteered and propelled herself back onto her two feet.

Luise is now a soul coach and uses Instagram to spread positivity and love to anyone going through a tough time.

Karin Luise congratulates Chipper Jones on HOF induction

When Chipper Jones was inducted into the HOF, Luise surprisingly took to Facebook to congratulate her ex-husband.

“From my heart, I want to congratulate Chipper for making it into the Hall of Fame. He was an incredibly talented, passionate ball player. We had quite a ride together from the years in the minor leagues through injuries, the strike, the highs and lows, the best World Series ever … and all the rest.”

It sure may have come across as a surprise to many, but this was a strong and independent Luise who showed the world that she’s completed her healing journey. Kudos to her!

