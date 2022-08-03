"I will always feel honored to have been a National" - WS Champion Juan Soto leaves heartfelt message to loyal Nationals fan base following trade to San Diego Padres

Juan Soto has had a phenomenal career for the Washington Nationals and will go down in history as one of the organization's greats. The inevitable, much talked about trade for the Dominican slugger was finalized on Tuesday, just hours before the trade deadline. Soto is now a San Diego Padre.

For Nationals fans who have watched Soto grow as a player over the past five seasons, the news was difficult to take. On Wednesday, Soto released a heartfelt message to those fans who have supported him along the way.

"I will always feel honored to have been a National," said Soto.

The two-time All-Star became a fan favorite with the organization. His clutch hitting, powerful home runs, and gusto with which he played the game endeared him to the fan base.

"I will always feel honored to have been a National. The accomplishment of winning the franchise's first World Series title in 2019, and to play for such supportive fans during the last five years will never be forgotten."

Soto was part of the Nationals team in 2019 that won the organization's first ever World Series. It was a major milestone for the franchise, which has had little success on the field since their move from Montreal in 2005.

During the 2019 season, Soto was a vital part of the offense. He hit 34 home runs and 110 RBIs with a .282 batting average and a .949 OPS. In only his sophomore season in the league, he led the team in home runs (tied with Anthony Rendon) and walks. He finished second in the regular season in RBIs, OPS, OBP, and slugging.

"Thank you to the Nationals organization for the opportunity to realize a childhood dream. I am forever grateful to my teammates and coaches, as well as the player development and training staffs."

Since that championship season, though, there has been nothing but pain and heartache for the Nationals faithful. The team will likely complete its third consecutive losing season and third consecutive last-place division finish in 2022. They are currently 30 games behind the New York Mets and 11.5 behind the fourth-place Miami Marlins.

The departure of Soto to the San Diego Padres leaves the Washington Nationals no star names. The team currently has the worst record in Major League Baseball with 36-69. The management has made clear their desire to rebuild.

The Washington Nationals have been blessed with great talent over the last few seasons. Unfortunately, stars like Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon, Trea Turner, and Max Scherzer have all moved on to more competitive teams.

Juan Soto is just the latest departure Nationals fans have to endure. The heartfelt and classy message from the superstar will help ease the pain fans are feeling.

