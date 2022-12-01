Xander Bogaerts is one of the top free agents available on the market. While Bogaerts has spent his entire career for the Boston Red Sox, his future in Beantown appears to be up in the air.

MLB Insider Peter Gammons has heard from executives of three different teams that Bogaerts has "severed Boston ties and won't be going back."

Peter Gammons @pgammo Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal What I'm hearing: theathletic.com/3951194/2022/1… As Ever,fact, but but while one doubts Bogaerts would switch positions, in the past three days front office folks from 3 teams claim they've been told he has severed Boston ties and won't be going back. Whether that's negotiating leverage talk or reality, there's no confirmation.

A fan favorite in Boston, Xander Bogaerts turned down a contract extension from the team prior to the 2022 season. He also opted out of his $20 million player option for 2023. It has been reported by numerous sources that Bogaerts wants to move on from the Red Sox.

Reports of his imminent departure have Red Sox fans expressing their displeasure on social media. Fans across the league have swirled like vultures, hoping to convince Bogaerts to join their favorite team.

Missing The Point @MTP_pod I will burn this place to the ground

Gravel @Gravel_sense Sox are going to sign Correa anyway. They wouldn't pass up the opportunity to upgrade at the position for a similar amount of money.

Xander Bogaerts, 30, won the American League Silver Slugger Award for the fifth time in his career last season. He was sixth in the league with a .307 batting average. He also posted 15 home runs and 73 RBIs in 150 games.

Some fans are less than pleased with the idea of the Red Sox moving on from yet another homegrown player. However, others have their eyes set on an "upgrade" at the position. They would rather use the money to sign Carlos Correa, who won a World Series title with the Houston Astros in 2017.

Gone Bridge Podcast @GoneBridge Red Sox impossible challenge: sign an elite homegrown player once they hit free agency

Nathaniel Rakich @baseballot If Bogaerts leaves, the #RedSox will be only the 10th team since 1901 that cut loose 2 under-30 players coming off a 6-WAR season within a 4-year span. h/t @Neil_Paine

Braden @bradoitch Mookie…now X…and eventually Devers…nothing but pain

According to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, Xander Bogaerts is projected to sign a seven-year, $189 million contract. Carlos Correa is projected at nine years and $288 million.

Other notable free agent shortstops include Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson. Many Red Sox fans feel that losing Bogaerts to free agency is inevitable.

Chris Vigliotta @C_Vig3 CHAIM NEEDS TO GO AND GO NOW

Aaron Jackson @AaronRJackson Sounds like Bogaerts is on his way out of Boston. It's ok though because the @RedSox signed a 10 year deal with Mass Mutual to put their logo on the jerseys today! What a win for the fans!

Boston's loss would be another other team's gain. News of Bogaerts cutting ties with the Red Sox has fans of different clubs expectedly giddy. The New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers are all reported to be interested in bringing Bogaerts on board.

Alex Patt @chifanpatt2 C-U-B-S

chris w @zipkidcw Xander to the mariners confirmed

Xander Bogaerts would be the latest Red Sox homegrown star to move on

Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout

If Bogaerts signs elsewhere, he will be the latest homegrown talent to leave the Red Sox for greener pastures. In 2020, the team traded Mookie Betts to the Dodgers after being unable to sign him to a contract extension. Six years earlier, the Red Sox did the same with ace Jon Lester. They sent him to the Oakland A's in exchange for Yoenis Cespedes and a 2015 Draft pick.

