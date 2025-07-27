  • home icon
  • "I will hug you like this forever" - Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha pens sweet message on the Yankees legend's 50th birthday

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 27, 2025 20:35 GMT
Alex Rodriguez with his daughter, Natasha (Images from - Instagram.com/@arod)
New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday. His daughter, Natasha, shared a series of Instagram stories wishing her father on his big day.

"big day @arod (we love to hug). I love you so so so so mucho!!! 🫶 I will hug you like this forever," Natasha wrote.
Screenshots of Natasha Rodriguez&#039;s Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@thenatasharodriguez IG Stories)
Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, welcomed Natasha, their firstborn, in November 2004, after his move to the Bronx. Although Rodriguez and Scurtis are no longer together, they have remained on good terms, and do their best to co-parent their kids.

Natasha is pursuing a course in musical theater at the University of Michigan.

Alex Rodriguez celebrates stepping into governing ownership role of NBA franchise Minnesota Timberwolves

Since hanging up his cleats in 2016, 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez transitioned into life as a businessman, and has had a successful one. Besides running his firm, A-Rod Corp, Rodriguez also purchased a stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves, alongside his business partner, Marc Lore.

Rodriguez and Lore have tried their best to secure full ownership of the team. Before celebrating his 50th birthday on Sunday, they finally succeeded. Rodriguez's plan of becoming a governing owner was accepted by the NBA Board of Governors.

After the formalities of the sale were completed, Rodriguez thanked those who helped him.

"Incredibly proud to officially step into the role as owner of the @timberwolves & @minnesotalynx with @marclore . Thank you to everyone from the team and my family for helping us get to this point. This is not a role we take lightly and we are committed to building a culture of winning in Minnesota." Rodriguez wrote on Instagram on July 13.
Setting out to "build a culture of winning" in Minnesota, Rodriguez will look to improve on the impressive 2024-25 season the team enjoyed. The Timberwolves made it to the conference finals for only the third time in franchise history.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
