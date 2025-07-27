"I will hug you like this forever" - Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha pens sweet message on the Yankees legend's 50th birthday

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday. His daughter, Natasha, shared a series of Instagram stories wishing her father on his big day.&quot;big day @arod (we love to hug). I love you so so so so mucho!!! 🫶 I will hug you like this forever,&quot; Natasha wrote.Screenshots of Natasha Rodriguez's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@thenatasharodriguez IG Stories)Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, welcomed Natasha, their firstborn, in November 2004, after his move to the Bronx. Although Rodriguez and Scurtis are no longer together, they have remained on good terms, and do their best to co-parent their kids.Natasha is pursuing a course in musical theater at the University of Michigan.Alex Rodriguez celebrates stepping into governing ownership role of NBA franchise Minnesota TimberwolvesSince hanging up his cleats in 2016, 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez transitioned into life as a businessman, and has had a successful one. Besides running his firm, A-Rod Corp, Rodriguez also purchased a stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves, alongside his business partner, Marc Lore.Rodriguez and Lore have tried their best to secure full ownership of the team. Before celebrating his 50th birthday on Sunday, they finally succeeded. Rodriguez's plan of becoming a governing owner was accepted by the NBA Board of Governors.After the formalities of the sale were completed, Rodriguez thanked those who helped him.&quot;Incredibly proud to officially step into the role as owner of the @timberwolves &amp; @minnesotalynx with @marclore . Thank you to everyone from the team and my family for helping us get to this point. This is not a role we take lightly and we are committed to building a culture of winning in Minnesota.&quot; Rodriguez wrote on Instagram on July 13. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSetting out to &quot;build a culture of winning&quot; in Minnesota, Rodriguez will look to improve on the impressive 2024-25 season the team enjoyed. The Timberwolves made it to the conference finals for only the third time in franchise history.