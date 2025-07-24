"I'm so grateful to Hal Steinbrenner" - When Alex Rodriguez credited Yankees boss for helping him redeem himself in both life and baseball

After joining the New York Yankees in February 2004 via a trade, Alex Rodriguez became one of the finest players to ever put on the iconic Pinstripes. In his time with the Yankees, Rodriguez won seven All-Star selections, two AL MVP awards, three Silver Sluggers and a World Series title, among numerous other honors.

Ad

However, there was one major controversy Rodriguez faced during his time with the Bronx Bombers. He was suspended for the entirety of the 2014 season due to his alleged connections to "Biogenesis of America," a health clinic which reportedly supplied A-Rod and several other big leaguers with PEDs.

As he returned to spring training ahead of the 2015 season, the infielder had his work cut out for him to restore his reputation, and A-Rod credits Yankees boss Hal Steinbrenner for giving him a chance to do so.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm so grateful to Hal Steinbrenner, he gave me an opportunity to come back and wer the greatest Pinstripes," Rodriguez said (3:39) via "Undeliable with Joe Buck" in February 2024. "He gave me an opportunity to rehab my life. He gave me an opportunity to save the rest of my life and be a good father, a good son."

Ad

Ad

Alex Rodriguez explains decision to walk away from baseball despite being so close to 700 home runs

Alex Rodriguez, who played his last game with the Yankees in 2016, finished with 696 home runs. Despite being so close to the milestone of 700 and also getting calls from a number of franchises, Rodriguez explained his decision to hang up his cleats for good.

Ad

"You know, I had several teams call me after my last game [with the Yankees]," A-Rod said in the above mentioned podcast (3:11). "They said 'why don't you get ready in a week and come, we'll hit you clean up and you'll hit 700 [home runs]'. I thought about it for a day or two.

Ad

"To me, having that last game as a Yankee, was incredibly important. The other thing was, having that last day in New York, in front of my daughters and my mother, it's a day I'll never forget."

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Source: Getty

Despite retiring in 2016, Rodriguez still stays connected to the sport, working as an analyst for FOX Sports, alongside legends such as Derek Jeter and David Ortiz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More