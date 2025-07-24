"I'm so grateful to Hal Steinbrenner" - When Alex Rodriguez credited Yankees boss for helping him redeem himself in both life and baseball

After joining the New York Yankees in February 2004 via a trade, Alex Rodriguez became one of the finest players to ever put on the iconic Pinstripes. In his time with the Yankees, Rodriguez won seven All-Star selections, two AL MVP awards, three Silver Sluggers and a World Series title, among numerous other honors.
However, there was one major controversy Rodriguez faced during his time with the Bronx Bombers. He was suspended for the entirety of the 2014 season due to his alleged connections to "Biogenesis of America," a health clinic which reportedly supplied A-Rod and several other big leaguers with PEDs.
As he returned to spring training ahead of the 2015 season, the infielder had his work cut out for him to restore his reputation, and A-Rod credits Yankees boss Hal Steinbrenner for giving him a chance to do so.
"I'm so grateful to Hal Steinbrenner, he gave me an opportunity to come back and wer the greatest Pinstripes," Rodriguez said (3:39) via "Undeliable with Joe Buck" in February 2024. "He gave me an opportunity to rehab my life. He gave me an opportunity to save the rest of my life and be a good father, a good son."
Alex Rodriguez explains decision to walk away from baseball despite being so close to 700 home runs
Alex Rodriguez, who played his last game with the Yankees in 2016, finished with 696 home runs. Despite being so close to the milestone of 700 and also getting calls from a number of franchises, Rodriguez explained his decision to hang up his cleats for good.
"You know, I had several teams call me after my last game [with the Yankees]," A-Rod said in the above mentioned podcast (3:11). "They said 'why don't you get ready in a week and come, we'll hit you clean up and you'll hit 700 [home runs]'. I thought about it for a day or two.
"To me, having that last game as a Yankee, was incredibly important. The other thing was, having that last day in New York, in front of my daughters and my mother, it's a day I'll never forget."
Despite retiring in 2016, Rodriguez still stays connected to the sport, working as an analyst for FOX Sports, alongside legends such as Derek Jeter and David Ortiz.