"I will never feel satisfied. That's not who I am" - New York Mets owner Steve Cohen reveals his strategy to lead MLB team

The New York Mets have been one of the best teams in the majors this season. At the time of writing, they lead the National League with wins at 36 and are just barely behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in terms of win percentage.

This is a remarkable feat by the Mets because, despite injuries to their starting pitchers and Cy Young Awardees Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, along with Tylor Megill, they have continued to play at a high level.

In an interview at Dodger Stadium during the Mets' trip to the West Coast, majority owner Steve Cohen has expressed his desire to keep the fire burning for his Mets. He reiterated that he will push on and continue on improving the team and the organization as a whole.

"I know we're making progress. I will never feel satisfied. That's not who I am. I'm always trying to figure out where else we can go next. I'm always in a state of constant improvement. And that's the way I want this organization to run." - Steve Cohen via @ SNY

Unlike the majority of sports owners that just buy a club and hand it over to an executive to run, Cohen has been a breath of fresh air. He has shown interest in how the team works and has opened his account on Twitter for suggestions from the New York Mets faithful.

New York Mets owner Cohen is slowly changing the game

In a world of corporate greed where money means power, Mets owner Steve Cohen has set himself apart. Take note that not everything he does will be well-received by the fans and players unanimously, but he's trying to find ways to improve the club by seeking advice and listening to fans' opinions.

"Big and loud crowd at the stadium tonight. You have to love the positive energy."

Uncle Stevie, as he's called by some Mets fans, has chosen an interactive approach to running the club. Since 2020, he has had majority control over the New York Mets and, this offseason, has splashed the necessary bucks to improve the team.

Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Eduardo Escobar, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha were just some of the names brought in to reinforce the New York Mets' push for a deep playoff run and a possible return to the World Series for the first time since 2015.

