There was once an unwritten rule of the MLB, and baseball at large, that a player shouldn't celebrate much. After a home run, even a game-changing one, players would drop their bat and jog around the bases with barely even a smile on their face.

That has changed quite a bit in recent years. Nearly every home run, whether it's game-changing or not, is celebrated with a bat drop, bat flip or some sort of celebration.

It's an exciting thing and it does make the game a bit more fun to watch, but it probably doesn't make the pitcher feel nice.

MLB has leaned into this new phase of its game, running a "Let the kids play" ad campaign recently to showcase the electric talents and fun celebrations that happened during games.

In a recent baseball game, a hitter sent a home run into the stands and proceeded to bat flip and celebrate on his way to first.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis We went from “let the kids play” to “sucker punch the kids in the face” REAL quick. Somebody gotta update the unwritten rules so we’re all on the same page before someone’s head ends up in the 15th row. We went from “let the kids play” to “sucker punch the kids in the face” REAL quick. Somebody gotta update the unwritten rules so we’re all on the same page before someone’s head ends up in the 15th row. https://t.co/296vtTzn15

As he rounded first base, the opposing pitcher, who was very unhappy with it, yelled at him. His first baseman ran over and knocked him over with a punch. The benches cleared from there and a brawl ensued.

Bat flipping has become commonplace in baseball, but MLB fans are still divided on whether or not there's a line hitters shouldn't cross or whether or not the unwritten rules still apply.

𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐰 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐨 𝕋 𝔹 @DrewCanestrano @Jared_Carrabis I love bat flipping, I love all the celebrations, as long as they are with your team. Once you show up the other team that’s unsportsmanlike. Him looking at the opposing dugout not once but twice is him asking for trouble. Don’t think Cabrera should have decked him though. @Jared_Carrabis I love bat flipping, I love all the celebrations, as long as they are with your team. Once you show up the other team that’s unsportsmanlike. Him looking at the opposing dugout not once but twice is him asking for trouble. Don’t think Cabrera should have decked him though.

Austin @hughmaster10

or better yet, strike him out and don’t give up a bomb.. 🤷🏼‍♂️ @Jared_Carrabis If you’re mad about the way someone celebrates when YOU give up a Homerun, just plunk them next at bat..or better yet, strike him out and don’t give up a bomb.. 🤷🏼‍♂️ @Jared_Carrabis If you’re mad about the way someone celebrates when YOU give up a Homerun, just plunk them next at bat.. or better yet, strike him out and don’t give up a bomb.. 🤷🏼‍♂️

Jas☆n ⚾️❤🔥💙💚 @JasonM_VII @Jared_Carrabis I will never understand how pitchers or other players be mad at the hitter for celebrating a homer @Jared_Carrabis I will never understand how pitchers or other players be mad at the hitter for celebrating a homer😂

Harrison Grandey @GrandHarry @JasonM_VII @Jared_Carrabis Seriously. If a guy hit a bomb off my pitch, and he wants to big ball me and celebrate, I earned that. Time to forget it and focus on the next pitch, rather than use the moment to cause a fight to show fake bravado and shadow the fact I messed up @JasonM_VII @Jared_Carrabis Seriously. If a guy hit a bomb off my pitch, and he wants to big ball me and celebrate, I earned that. Time to forget it and focus on the next pitch, rather than use the moment to cause a fight to show fake bravado and shadow the fact I messed up

Ron Wigginton @RonWigginton @Jared_Carrabis The real question here is what league is this? What country is this? We certainly don’t play this way in North American MLB @Jared_Carrabis The real question here is what league is this? What country is this? We certainly don’t play this way in North American MLB

Guillens Baseball @GuillensWorld @Jared_Carrabis Jared it’s a culture issue. In Venezuela they have not done well with the change. DR teams and players are ok with it all. In Venezuela unfortunately an issue today. @Jared_Carrabis Jared it’s a culture issue. In Venezuela they have not done well with the change. DR teams and players are ok with it all. In Venezuela unfortunately an issue today.

Alex Kramer @Coach_AK17 @Jared_Carrabis If you’re gonna bay flip and chirp, can’t be upset when someone else does the same on you. But going from bat flip to Superman punch while rounding first is skipping several, maybe a dozen, steps @Jared_Carrabis If you’re gonna bay flip and chirp, can’t be upset when someone else does the same on you. But going from bat flip to Superman punch while rounding first is skipping several, maybe a dozen, steps

prime @SUPERCHARGERS__ @Jared_Carrabis There are no rules in the Dominican winter league Jared. @Jared_Carrabis There are no rules in the Dominican winter league Jared.

Keith @nysoxfan79 @Jared_Carrabis it's the chicken before the egg debate. Don't throw a shit pitch, it doesn't get hit 600 feet oppo, but don't watch it like it's your first homerun and you don't get knocked out. @Jared_Carrabis it's the chicken before the egg debate. Don't throw a shit pitch, it doesn't get hit 600 feet oppo, but don't watch it like it's your first homerun and you don't get knocked out.

Falch @rfalch11 @Jared_Carrabis Pitchers are the softest players in baseball @Jared_Carrabis Pitchers are the softest players in baseball

Things have certainly been interesting down in the Venezuelan winter league thus far.

Does the MLB need the unwritten rules?

There are a lot of unwritten rules in the MLB, perhaps more so than in any other major sports league. Players usually don't steal bases with a huge lead. They try not to run up the score and they try not to show up opposing players.

However, in recent years, that is all slowly going away. Players care less about whether or not the pitcher is upset with the celebration. Pitchers care less about hitting them the next at bat so they don't give up a free base runner.

Everything about the unwritten rules is changing and it's not necessarily affecting the game in a negative way. Some players and managers aren't happy when it happens, but it's over quickly.

Perhaps they don't need all of the unwritten rules and perhaps someday they won't exist.

