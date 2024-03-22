"I wish I performed better” - Joey Gallo reflects on his challenging season with the Twins, embraces fresh start with the Nationals

As veteran slugger Joey Gallo gears up for his first season with the Washington Nationals, he looked back at a disappointing campaign with the Minnesota Twins last year.

The 30-year-old slumped over the summer, and things didn't improve when he was eventually left off the Twins postseason roster. Having signed with the Nationals over the winter, Gallo said about his forgettable season last year:

"I'm at peace with what happened. I wish I performed better for the team and that city, but I am still proud of what we did as a unit."

Joey Gallo was slected by the Texas Rangers in the 2012 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2015.

He spent the next six years in Texas, establishing himself as a capable hitter and a versatile player on defense. He went on to have short stints with the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers before signing with the Twins last year.

However, by the end of the 2023 season, it became clear that Gallo was surplus to requirements, and the two-time All-Star became a free agent, signing with the Nationals in January.

He started in terrific form, carrying the team in April, but his numbers slowly dwindled over the summer, and he never recovered his form.

Joey Gallo records two RBIs in spring training game against the Twins

The Washington Nationals edged to a close 9-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, with first baseman Joey Gallo recording two crucial RBIs.

He started with a walk in the third inning, which allowed Victor Robles to score and followed that with a single to centre, with Lane Thomas scoring. Outfielder James Wood blasted a homer in the ninth inning to level the scores at 8-8 before Dylan Crews singled to win the game.

Overall, it was a strong performance from Gallo as he looks to rediscover himself and get his career back on track. It's something for Nationals fans to look forward to as the new MLB season nears.

