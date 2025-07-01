“I wouldn’t be a New York Yankee if it wasn’t for my mom” - When Aaron Judge credited his mother for rise to stardom

Aaron Judge’s greatness can be traced back to his family home in Linden, California, where he grew up with his loving parents, Patty and Wayne Judge. He has always spoken highly of his parents and their role in making him the person he is today.

His mom, Patty Judge, has been a crucial pillar in his growth. Aaron Judge, in an interview with Bryan Hoch in 2017, recalled how his parents were always tough on him, and that taught him discipline in all respects. He even credited his mom for his journey to the Bronx.

“I know I wouldn't be a New York Yankee if it wasn't for my mom," Judge said. "The guidance she gave me as a kid growing up, knowing the difference from right and wrong, how to treat people and how to go the extra mile and put in extra work, all that kind of stuff. She's molded me into the person that I am today."

But just like other kids, Judge was no different than wanting to skip out to play games before studying.

“I wanted to go outside and play with my friends or play some video games, but they were tough on me. They'd say, 'Hey, you've got homework to do. You've got to finish your math homework and science homework.”

Judge added how his parents made sure he kept his education as his first priority. Patty and Wayne Judge both worked as teachers and taught the Yankee captain to “try to live to a higher standard."

Aaron Judge once asked his parents about his origins

Aaron Judge, in the same interview with Bryan Hoch, recalled how he once asked his parents why he did not resemble them. While the answer might have surprised him initially, he did not linger on the topic any longer.

"They just kind of told me I was adopted," Judge said. "I was like, 'OK, that's fine with me.' You're still my mom, the only mom I know. You're still my dad, the only dad I know.

"Nothing really changed. I honestly can't even remember too much, because it wasn't that big of a deal. They just told me I was adopted, and I said, 'OK, can I go outside and play?’”

Aaron Judge also has an older brother named John, who became a teacher just like Patty and Wayne Judge. Every Mother’s Day, Judge remembers repeating the same words to Patty with love, thanking her, saying he wouldn’t be where he is now “if it wasn’t for her love and guidance.”

