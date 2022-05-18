Iconic MLB moments from Jerry Seinfeld's record-breaking sitcom, featuring George Costanza teaching Derek Jeter how to swing and Keith Hernandez dating Elaine Benes

From Derek Jeter to Keith Hernandez, the American sitcom "Seinfeld" had numerous player cameos. Developed by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, it quickly became one of the most popular television series, with millions of viewers, and it continues to entertain today.

The show "Seinfeld" revolves around four central characters named Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Elaine Benes, and Cosmo Kramer. Baseball was a prominent aspect of the show. "Seinfeld" incorporated baseball metaphors and player cameos on several occasions. Here's a rundown of the show's most memorable MLB moments.

George Steinbrenner presumes George Costanza to be dead

George Costanza goes on an unannounced vacation with his girlfriend Susan in the 12th episode of Season 7, "The Caddy." To avoid getting caught at his workplace, he leaves his car with keys inside the vehicle in the Yankees parking lot so his bosses think he's putting in a lot of extra hours. In the scene, George asks Kramer and Jerry to visit Yankee Stadium to remove the fliers off his car's windshield. After seeing George's car covered in dirt, Jerry and Kramer decide to take the car for a wash. However, Jerry, who was driving, becomes preoccupied and crashes the vehicle. Next, Jerry and Kramer return the wrecked car to Yankee Stadium and park it there again. After seeing the wrecked car but not seeing George, Steinbrenner assumes George is dead and rushes to his parents' house to give the tragic news.

While Steinbrenner converses with Costanza's parents, the father yells at the managing partner of the Yankees, "What the hell did you trade Jay Buhner for?”

Frank Costanza, George's father, seems to be more concerned with George Steinbrenner's personnel decisions than his son's well-being. He could not care less if his son is dead. Also amusing is the mother's sobbing reaction to Frank slamming Steinbrenner for dealing Jay Buhner. "Seinfeld" has been a hilarious comedy show because of the dark humor.

George Costanza gets hired by the New York Yankees

In Season 5's episode "The Opposite," George Costanza lands an interview with a top New York Yankees manager, Mr. Cushman, and meets George Steinbrenner for the first time.

Steinbrenner greets George and says, "Nice to meet you."

In response, Costanza says, "Well, I wish I could say the same, but I must say, with all due respect, I find it very hard to see the logic behind some of the moves you have made with this fine organization. In the past twenty years you have caused myself, and the city of New York, a good deal of distress, as we have watched you take our beloved Yankees and reduced them to a laughing stock, all for the glorification of your massive ego!"

Elaine Benes goes on a date with Keith Hernandez

New York Mets' famed Keith Hernandez, enamored with Elaine, requests his new pal Jerry to set them up in the 17th episode of Season 3, "The Boyfriend." Jerry agrees but is envious when Keith spends more time with his ex-girlfriend than with him. Keith and Elaine eventually go out on a date and kiss before the MLB player leaves her off at her house.

In the scene, Keith Hernandez is seen saying to himself before kissing Elaine, “Go ahead, kiss her. I'm a baseball player, dammit.”

George Costanza teaches Derek Jeter baseball

Jason Alexander's character, George Costanza, works as the Assistant to the Traveling Secretary for the New York Yankees on "Seinfeld." George gives hitting tips to Yankee icons Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams in Season 8's ninth episode, "The Abstinence."

George says, "Guys, hitting is not about muscle. It’s simple physics. Calculate the velocity, V, in relation to the trajectory, T, in which G, gravity, of course remains a constant. It’s not complicated."

Which one is your favorite MLB moment from the sitcom? Our favorite is the episode where George teaches Derek Jeter about battling angles after the Yankees won the World Series in 1996. Derek Jeter asks George promptly, "Who are you again?" Hilarious!

This weekend, grab some popcorn with your family and catch these hilarious episodes on Netflix featuring baseball greats from Derek Jeter to George Steinbrenner. Get on MLB rewind and get a good laugh.

