ICYMI: 2X World Series champ and LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts joined the star-studded lineup of presenters at the 56th annual CMA Awards.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts was back in Tennessee to participate in the 56th Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards as a presenter. The awards were presented on Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena by Peyton Manning, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and country music sensation Luke Bryan.

In addition to Breland, Jessica Chastain, Jordan Davis, Sarah Drew, Cole Hauser, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, and many others, Mookie Betts joined a star-studded list of presenters from the country music industry.

Betts has embraced music as a form of expression, even bringing his own turntables into the clubhouse after a victory for some postgame fun. Betts previously presented at the Dolby Theatre's ESPY Awards in 2022.

Mookie Betts wins Gold Glove and Fielding Bible Award

In right field, Betts won the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award over Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres and Daulton Varsho of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Betts won the prize for the sixth time after winning it five years in a row from 2016 to 2020. As the best defensive right fielder in baseball, Betts also received the Fielding Bible Award.

Some of the biggest names at the country music festival in Nashville were World Series-winning third baseman for the Houston Astros Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan Bregman. Reagan's verified Instagram account documented the couple's voyage to the country music capital.

In one image, a black-tie-clad Alex is seen taking a selfie with his attractive wife. The CMAs stage is then shown in Reagan's Stories from a front-row center perspective. The hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning can be seen in the final image.

"Mom & dad’s night out 🪩✨had the best time at the CMA’s!" – Reagan Bregman

Mookie Betts once represented the Boston Red Sox. He made MLB history in 2018 by becoming the first player to win the Most Valuable Player, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, Batting Title, and World Series in the same season while playing for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox selected Betts in the first round of the 2011 draft and he made his MLB debut in the 2014 campaign, playing both second base and the outfield.

Mookie Betts started out playing center field for the Red Sox in 2014 before switching to right field in 2016. Betts has been compared to Dustin Pedroia, a former Red Sox teammate, because Pedroia is a relatively short-term natural second baseman with a high contact rate and a high level of production when pulling the ball.

