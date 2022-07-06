ICYMI: Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper celebrates win over St. Louis Cardinals in style

The Atlanta Braves defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Tuesday, and Blooper celebrated the only way he knows how — in style.

Blooper is the boisterous mascot of the defending World Series champions and has gone viral for his antics multiple times. Whether it's getting into Twitter feuds or heckling opposing fans, he is always making noise.

This time, Blooper carried the Atlanta Braves flag onto the field, meeting up with Ronald Acuna Jr. and others in the outfield.

The celebration was captured on video and posted to Twitter by Blooper himself.

Blooper @BlooperBraves if u see this its 2(AM) late if u see this its 2(AM) late https://t.co/M1rbZgBWkK

"if u see this its 2(AM) late" - Blooper

Blooper added in the Drake reference just for the clout that he rightly deserves. You have to respect the hustle of any mascot in the MLB, as they often work tirelessly to put smiles on fans' faces. Celebrating a hard-earned win is the best part of being a fan, and having a mascot lead the way is incredible.

Blooper has a very simple philosophy for how he operates, which he was kind enough to share with us on Twitter.

Blooper @BlooperBraves it’s not about making smart choices



it’s about being as lit as possible it’s not about making smart choicesit’s about being as lit as possible

"it’s not about making smart choices, it’s about being as lit as possible" - Blooper

The Atlanta Braves have had plenty of reasons to celebrate this season, and Blooper is always leading the charge.

Atlanta Braves challenging for NL East title after incredible month of June

The Braves have been rolling in recent weeks

The New York Mets had a commanding lead in the NL East to start the season, but the resiliant Atlanta Braves have closed the gap. Now just 3.5 games behind first place, the defending world champions are primed to steal the lead.

This win over the St. Louis Cardinals brings the Braves one game closer to their goal of winning the division. On the way towards that goal, they have been playing like one of the best teams in baseball. Their success in the month of June was historic, as MLB Stats pointed out on Twitter.

"The @Braves had quite a month" - MLB Stats

The Atlanta Braves know exactly what it takes to win it all, the same way Blooper knows the right way to celebrate. The flag run shown off in the recent video has been perfected over the years, even happening in the World Series.

Knowing how to celebrate a big win is important, so long as you don't lose sight of the goal.

The Braves are primed for success with a gifted roster and the perfect mascot to cheer them on.

